LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers leaves a news conference after a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards played their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.
Anthony Davis finished his Wizards debut with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 1/3 from three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Ex-Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post
@abdellahm10: “Just give me 60 games goat and leave the MVP thing to us”
@alemonj: “Yesirrr. The city been waiting for this. 💪🏿”
@mckoy_1806: “Stay healthy and DC basketball is gonna be exciting 🔥”
@jack.szn: “Please sign a lifetime extension with the Wizards”
@jon.grahamatecos: “AD we love you come back to LA please we miss you”
@robert__ritchie: “Get your love and respect big dog, real ones still miss you in LA. Wish we dropped Bron not you 🫡”
Looking At Davis
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards played their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.They beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 128-116.Anthony Davis finished his Wizards debut with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 1/3 from three-point range in […]
Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post