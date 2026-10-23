Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards played their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 128-116.

Anthony Davis finished his Wizards debut with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 1/3 from three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Ex-Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post

After the game, the former Los Angeles Lakers star made a post to Instagram.

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in four hours.

Davis wrote: “Felt good to be back on the floor man! Great vibes in COA!!”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@abdellahm10: “Just give me 60 games goat and leave the MVP thing to us”

@alemonj: “Yesirrr. The city been waiting for this. 💪🏿”

@mckoy_1806: “Stay healthy and DC basketball is gonna be exciting 🔥”

@jack.szn: “Please sign a lifetime extension with the Wizards”

@jon.grahamatecos: “AD we love you come back to LA please we miss you”

@robert__ritchie: “Get your love and respect big dog, real ones still miss you in LA. Wish we dropped Bron not you 🫡”

Looking At Davis