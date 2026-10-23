Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 09: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers leaves a news conference after a preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at T-Mobile Arena on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lakers defeated the Nets 129-126. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Washington Wizards played their first game of the 2026-27 NBA season.

They beat the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) by a score of 128-116.

Anthony Davis finished his Wizards debut with 34 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 11/20 from the field and 1/3 from three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.

Ex-Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post

GettyAnthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards celebrates against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

After the game, the former Los Angeles Lakers star made a post to Instagram.

There were over 16,000 likes on his post in four hours.

Davis wrote: “Felt good to be back on the floor man! Great vibes in COA!!”

Comments On His Post

GettyAnthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards and Kyle Kuzma #18 of the Milwaukee Bucks wait to rebound during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@abdellahm10: “Just give me 60 games goat and leave the MVP thing to us”

@alemonj: “Yesirrr. The city been waiting for this. 💪🏿”

@mckoy_1806: “Stay healthy and DC basketball is gonna be exciting 🔥”

GettyAnthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards rebounds in front of Kel’el Ware #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC.

@jack.szn: “Please sign a lifetime extension with the Wizards”

@jon.grahamatecos: “AD we love you come back to LA please we miss you”

GettyAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on January 07, 2025 in Dallas, Texas.

@robert__ritchie: “Get your love and respect big dog, real ones still miss you in LA. Wish we dropped Bron not you 🫡”

Looking At Davis

GettyAnthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Star Anthony Davis Sends Out 13-Word Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Lakers News

More Heavy on Lakers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x