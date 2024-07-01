Lakers in Talks With 6-Time All-Star After Missing Out on Klay Thompson: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers quickly pivoted to another Los Angeles native, DeMar DeRozan, after they missed out on Klay Thompson, according to Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report.

The Lakers have been in communication with DeRozan’s agent, Haynes said July 1 on NBA TV.

“It will either take a one-year deal or a sign-and-trade where you can get a three-year deal going,” he said in a clip tweeted by NBA Central.

The Lakers lost Thompson to the Mavericks who gave him a three-year, $50 million deal with no player option, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The most the Lakers could have offered Thompson was their $12.9 million full midlevel exception if LeBron James were to take a discount in a new deal with the Lakers.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said James was also willing to do the same if the Lakers can sign DeRozan.

“Now, LeBron and Rich Paul met with the Lakers on this topic last week and they agreed — from what I am told — on a short list of players that LeBron would feel good about taking less money to get on the Lakers,” Windhorst detailed in the July 1, 2024, episode of his “The Hoop Collective” podcast. “I think there’s more than three [players].

“I think DeMar DeRozan is on that list as well, and there may be another one or so. But here’s the thing. … They don’t have those players to sign and to even get LeBron to take [less money]. Right now, it would take LeBron taking a 50% pay cut — five zero, about $25 million less — to get the Lakers in position to do that. Over the course of multiple years, that would potentially be a lot of money,” Windhorst said.

DeMar DeRozan Done With the Bulls

DeRozan, who starred at USC, where James’ son Bronny played, is no longer returning to Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley.

“A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso-Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return, as the 34-year-old will now use his free agency to shop elsewhere,” Cowley wrote on July 1.

Earlier in the offseason, DeRozan told Lou Williams on the “Run It Back” podcast that he would love to return to Chicago for “unfinished business” — though he did not rule out also coming home to Los Angeles to play for the Lakers.

“You can’t never say no about playing home. … Time will tell. We’ll see where the cards fall,” DeRozan said.

The 34-year-old DeRozan averaged 24.0 points, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 79 games for the Bulls last season. He’s one of the clutch players in the league and one of the best from midrange.

LeBron James Open to Discount to Add Impact Player

James’ agent, Klucth Sports CEO Rich Paul, previously told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that the Lakers superstar is willing to take a paycut for the team to open up their $12.9 million full midlevel exception to add an impact player.

“He is prioritizing a roster improvement. He’s been adamant about exuding all efforts to improve the roster,” Paul told ESPN, as McMenamin tweeted on X.

McMenamin listed James Harden, Thompson and Jonas Valančiūnas, who have all been signed.

Harden agreed to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on a two-year, $70 million deal while Valanciunas went to the Washington Wizards for three years, $30 million.