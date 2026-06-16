Ex-Lakers Starter Could Be Moved Again, ESPN Insider Says

Dennis Schröder’s latest NBA stop may already be headed toward another turn.

The former Los Angeles Lakers starting guard could become a trade candidate for the Cleveland Cavaliers as the franchise looks to create more financial flexibility, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Windhorst said the Cavaliers are “looking to shave off some salary” and may be looking into whether they can move Schröder.

That does not mean Cleveland is preparing a full teardown. Windhorst specifically pushed back on the idea that the Cavaliers are searching for a radical roster change, saying that was “not the information” he had.

For Lakers fans, though, Schröder’s name still carries history. He started all 61 games he played for Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season, averaging 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals. He later returned to the Lakers for the 2022-23 season after the team signed him to another deal in September 2022.

Dennis Schröder Has Been on the Move Throughout His NBA Career

If Schröder is traded again, it would continue one of the NBA’s most active player-movement resumes.

Basketball Reference lists Schröder as having played for 11 NBA franchises from 2014 through 2026. That list includes the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Lakers, Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings and Cavaliers.

That is part of why Windhorst’s comment landed the way it did. Schröder has rarely stayed in one place for long, but he has also kept finding roles because teams value his ability to pressure the ball, run second units and survive in playoff environments.

The Lakers saw both sides of that. In his first stint, Schröder was a full-time starter next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. In his second, he was more of a guard-depth piece who could close some games, defend point-of-attack matchups and give the team another ball handler.

Cleveland’s situation is different. The Cavs are not being linked to a Schröder move because he cannot play. They are being linked to it because of money.

Cavaliers’ Salary Situation Could Put Schröder in Play

Windhorst’s report framed the Schröder situation around Cleveland’s attempt to maintain maneuverability around the NBA’s second apron. The second apron brings roster-building restrictions, including limits on aggregating contracts in trades and sign-and-trade flexibility.

Schröder is not on a minimum contract, which matters here. Schröder, who is set to make roughly $15 million per year for the next two seasons, would be one of Cleveland’s clearer paths to cutting costs.

That makes him the type of veteran guard who could be useful to another team but expendable for a franchise trying to solve a payroll problem.

Windhorst also said the Cavaliers are prioritizing re-signing Dean Wade over Keon Ellis, with the possibility of keeping Ellis depending on what else Cleveland can do salary-wise. In other words, Schröder’s future may be tied less to his own value and more to how Cleveland wants to balance its books.

Schröder Gave Cavaliers Regular-Season Help, But Playoff Role Shrunk

Schröder did give the Cavaliers usable production after landing in Cleveland.

His regular-season stats with the Cavaliers at 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 40.1% from the field, 29% from 3-point range and 86.1% from the free-throw line.

He also had at least one real playoff moment. Schröder scored 19 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, during Cleveland’s 125-120 Game 5 win over the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

But his overall postseason production was more modest. CBS Sports listed Schröder’s postseason averages at 5.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 15.9 minutes per game, while shooting 38.1% from the field.

That split helps explain why the Cavaliers could explore moving him even if he still has value. Schröder can stabilize a bench, defend, organize an offense and provide veteran edge. But if Cleveland is trying to prioritize bigger roster needs and avoid second-apron pain, a mid-salary backup guard becomes an obvious place to look.

For the Lakers, the report is more of a familiar-player update than a direct signal. There is no indication from Windhorst’s comments that Los Angeles is pursuing Schröder. But he remains one of the more recognizable former Lakers in the league, and his career has repeatedly circled back to teams needing guard help.

Now, after two separate runs in Los Angeles and a long list of NBA stops, Schröder could be on the move again.