Lakers Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Luka Doncic’s Championship Ceiling

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to build a championship team around Luka Doncic this offseason.

Doncic signed an extension last year to signify his desire to continue the legacy of the franchise. The Lakers fell short of a title this season, but they proved that they are capable of becoming contenders after the red-hot streak since the NBA All-Star break.

They just endured too much injuries late in the season, though they were still able to reach the Western Conference semifinals without Doncic.

Lakers Legend Makes Feelings Clear on Luka Doncic’s Title Chances

Speaking on 97.1 The Fan, Derek Fisher was asked if Luka Doncic is capable of bringing a title to the Los Angeles Lakers. There have been doubts about Doncic’s ability to win a championship due to his perceived defensive woes and durability issues.

“The short answer is yes,” Fisher said, via Lakers Nation.

The five-time NBA champion then explained how Doncic give the Lakers a glimpse of what he’s really capable off with the way he performed after the All-Star break.

“The post-All-Star break run he was on prior to the injury was, yeah, there was another level of basketball that he was playing,” Fisher added. “Not just the scoring, but I thought his defense was improving.”

Doncic averaged 34.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.0 steals after the All-Star break, with the Lakers having a record of 16-6 in the games he played. They even had a shot at the third seed before Doncic’s injury pushed them down to the No. 4 spot in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic Focused on Winning Title for Lakers

With the Los Angeles Lakers planning for the offseason, Luka Doncic is busy with her two daughters back in Slovenia.

However, that didn’t stop Doncic from being involved in anything basketball related. He reportedly invested in an Italian team called Vanoli Cremona in hopes of helping the establishment of NBA Europe. He partnered with a group of investors that also include former Dallas Mavericks general manager Donnie Nelson.

Speaking to Tania Ganguli of the New York Times, Doncic wanted to be hands on with the franchise, but he was adamant that his main priority is bringing a title to the Lakers.

“Obviously I’ve started thinking a little bit,” Doncic said. “But I’m a Laker, and winning the championship right now is the most important thing for me.”

The Lakers began the offseason by overhauling some of their front office staff. They now being planning for the draft and potential free agency targets.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers will need to add shooters, defensive-minded wings and a big man who can be a lob threat and a shot blocker.