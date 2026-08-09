Don Nelson’s Protest About Luka Doncic Trade To The Lakers Resurfaced After Death

Legendary NBA coach Don Nelson passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9. He was 86 years old.

A few hours after his death, a video resurfaced of his protest following the stunning Luka Doncic trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers in February 2025.

Don Nelson Calls Out Dallas For Luka Doncic Trade To The Lakers

Talking in a press conference during the 2025 NBA Finals, Nelson called out the Dallas Mavericks, a franchise he coached from 1997 to 2005, for trading former franchise player Doncic to the Lakers.

“As a matter of fact, I want everybody to know I’m wearing Luca’s shoes, his new shoes from Nike,” Nelson said. “They just got on the market, and I’m wearing them in protest for the trade from Dallas.”

“I think it was a tremendous mistake by the Dallas franchise to trade him, and I want everybody to know that.”

The trade involved three teams, namely the Lakers, Mavericks, and Utah Jazz. They agreed to send generational superstar Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Maxi Kleber, and Markieff Morris. In exchange, the Mavericks got Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 first-round draft pick.

Meanwhile, the Jazz received Jalen Hood-Schifino, the LA Clippers‘ 2025 second-round pick, and Dallas’s 2025 second-round pick.

For the Lakers franchise, the move instantly establishes them as a championship contender, elevating their offensive ceiling due to Doncic’s unparalleled playmaking and scoring prowess.

On the other hand, following a dismal start to the subsequent season, owner Patrick Dumont fired General Manager Nico Harrison due to widespread criticism over the trade’s management. The centerpiece of the return, Anthony Davis, was quickly flipped to the Washington Wizards for Khris Middleton and draft assets.

The Mavericks then hit the jackpot, winning the year’s draft lottery and selecting generational talent Cooper Flagg. Flagg has immediately taken over as the new franchise pillar, anchoring a youth-driven rebuild and shifting focus away from the criticized trades.

Don Nelson Built The Dallas Mavericks We Know Today

Don Nelson was a legendary team builder for the Dallas Mavericks.

Before hitting the jackpot on Doncic and Flagg, the Mavericks drafted franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki and Steve Nash in 1998. Those picks were made by Nelson, who served as the head coach and the team’s general manager at the time.

He then revolutionized the game by deploying his signature “Nellie Ball” offense, utilizing small-ball lineups, dynamic spacing, and point forwards that maximized Nowitzki’s unique perimeter skills.

Although his tenure ended in 2005 before Dallas won its first title in 2011, Nelson’s scouting and offensive philosophy laid the entire foundation for the modern, fast-paced NBA.

Nelson is also attributed to laying the foundation of the Mavericks’ championship breakthrough in 2011, where Nowitzki steered the team to a memorable playoff run to win his first and only NBA title.

As a coach, Nelson tallied a 339-251 record, advancing to the NBA playoffs four times. He also coached the squad in the 2003 Western Conference Finals.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012.

Nelson also had head coaching stints with the Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, and Milwaukee Bucks.