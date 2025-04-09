Doncic Ejected After Fan Exchange

Luka Doncic had just hit a jumper to give the Lakers a one-point lead when the whistle blew. What should have been a momentum-shifting bucket quickly spiraled into something else entirely.

Doncic, who was already sitting on one technical, was tossed with 7:40 left in the fourth quarter of Tuesday night’s 136-120 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reason? According to referee J.T. Orr, verbal abuse. According to Luka? He was talking to a heckling fan.

“That had nothing to do with the ref… it was tough, we were right there. That’s on me too.” Doncic via Spectrum SportsNet

The Lakers were up 108-107 when Doncic was ejected. They were outscored 29-12 the rest of the way.

Thunder Take Advantage After Doncic Ejection

Oklahoma City, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 42 points, smelled blood. The Thunder ripped off a 24-4 run in the closing minutes, punishing a reeling Lakers team that never recovered emotionally or tactically from Doncic’s exit. Jalen Williams added 26, and Lu Dort chipped in 17.

“It was a great game that unfortunately didn’t get the finish that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision making on some individuals’ parts,” said Lakers head coach J.J. Redick. via Spectrum SportsNet

LeBron James, who had 28 points in the loss, echoed the frustration.

“I don’t know why the ref was taking it personal,” James said. via David Starkand

Lakers Question Officiating After Heated Finish

Doncic’s first technical had already raised eyebrows. Jarred Vanderbilt said referee J.T. Orr told him, “I’ll talk to anybody but Luka.” That statement alone is wild.

“The techs Doncic received seem personal,” Vanderbilt added. via Michael Corvo

Doncic insisted postgame that he wasn’t targeting Orr with his comments and was simply jawing with a courtside fan.

“I’ve never got a fan ejected. Never. But if he’s going to talk, I’m gonna talk back like always.”

The ejection felt bigger than just one moment. It shifted the entire game. The Lakers, who had clawed back after trailing at halftime, had a shot at another statement win over the West’s top seed. Instead, they lost control of the game—and maybe a bit of their composure.

Playoff Implications Loom

The Lakers are still clinging to the third seed in the West, but they’ll need to win two of their final three games to lock it in. Tuesday’s loss makes the margin thinner, and with Dallas up next, the drama around Doncic won’t be going away.

In fact, that game marks Doncic’s return to Dallas for the first time since the trade. Expect fireworks.

Whether or not the league addresses the ejection, this game could end up being one of the pivot points in the Lakers’ playoff journey.