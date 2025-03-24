Luka Dončić’s Pops Drops Major Hint on Son’s Lakers Future

Luka Dončić‘s father Saša Dončić just dropped a major hint on his son’s future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“We know that Luka plays better when the pressure is bigger,” the elder Dončić said in an interview with the Slovenian television show “24ur” recently. “I just believe he is born for this city and this city is made for him. … It fits his character. I believe he’ll succeed there.”

Saša Dončić’s statement is music to the ears of the Lakers and heartbreaking for the Dallas Mavericks fans. He added the Lakers, when healthy, have shown “they can beat anyone.”

Whether they could go all the way this season hinges on one important factor — health.

“But to be honest, the luck factor in the playoffs is very important,” said Saša, noting injury to one key player could hamper them. “But I’m sure this Lakers team can go very far.”

‘We’re in a Great Spot’

LeBron James‘ injury has stalled the Lakers’ surge as they dropped from second fourth seed during his absence. They suffered their biggest loss of the season 146-115 to the Chicago Bulls in James and Rui Hachimura‘s return from injuries on Saturday, March 22.

Despite the loss, Luka was in high spirits.

“I think we’re in a great spot. Obviously, today wasn’t a good game for us,” Dončić told reporters after the loss. “But I think we are in a great spot, and we have to battle every game to not get in the Play-In [Tournament] and try to get the highest seed we can.”

The Lakers have the fifth toughest schedule remaining, according to Tankathon. But with the team getting back their key starters for the homestretch becomes a source of optimism.

Dončić, who led the Lakers with 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, believes their worst loss of the season was just a blip.

“I think it was more just basketball. It’s always great to have people back, but that first game is always tough, I could tell. And they made a lot of shots,” he told reporters.

James was rusty in his return, scoring only 17 points on 16 shots and committing five turnovers. Hachimura had a quiet five points on 2-of-5 shooting night.

Luka’s Looming Extension

After their bold trade to acquire Dončić’, the Lakers are under pressure to lock him up to an extension this summer, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Dončić would have been eligible for a five-year $345 million contract this summer, the richest contract in NBA history. The trade makes him no longer eligible for the supermax.

But ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks outlines a path for Dončić to recoup some of the future money he lost in this trade.

“The smart play would be for Dončić to sign a three-year extension this summer with a player option in 2028-29. That would allow him to reach 10 years of service and recoup most if not all from the missed opportunity to sign the supermax this offseason. Starting salary in 2028-29 is $72 million,” Marks wrote on X after the trade.

According to Marks, Dončić is allowed to sign up to a four-year, $229 million extension with the Lakers, but not until Aug. 2.

“To recoup the money lost when he was traded, Doncic would be better served financially to sign a three-year, $165 million extension — with a player option in 2027-28. Doncic would then be eligible to sign a five-year, $418 million contract in the 2028 offseason,” Marks wrote in an ESPN story on Feb. 19.