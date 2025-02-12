Lakers Star Luka Doncic Responds to Fans Calling for Mavs GM’s Firing

Luka Doncic is well aware of the chaotic scene in Dallas after his shocking trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Die-hard Doncic fans have called for Dallas Mavericks‘ general manager Nico Harrison’s firing in a massive rally while some have demanded the Adelson family to sell the team after their beloved franchise star was unceremoniously traded.

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont was booed during the team’s second home game since the trade.

“I mean, yeah, I saw,” Doncic told reporters following his Lakers debut on Monday, Feb. 10. “Obviously, I saw the fans. Obviously, I really appreciate it. I’ve been there seven years, almost seven years, and it was amazing to experience those fans and the love for me. I will always appreciate that. But now I think we should focus on the next step, and the way Lakers fans received me here was amazing.”

That last line should be the heartbroken Mavericks fans’ wake-up call that it is time for them to move on as Doncic is already moving on with his new team.

Luka’s Lakers Debut

Doncic had a memorable Lakers debut with his new team making sure he got the royalty welcome befitting of his status as one of the best players in the world.

ESPN told Heavy via email that 2.05 million average viewers tuned into Doncic’s much anticipated Lakers debut and peaked at 2.55 million, according to Nielsen.

The Lakers rolled out the red carpet for him from his jersey shirts on every seat of the packed Crypto.com Arena to the Serbian music blaring out during his warmup that he’s accustomed to in Dallas and to LeBron James ceding his usual spot as the last to be called during the team introduction and welcoming him with open arms.

“Don’t fit in,” James was seen telling Doncic while addressing the team before tip-off during the live broadcast. “Fit the[expletive] out. Be yourself.”

“It’s special for him to say something like that,” Doncic told reporters. It just feels amazing, gave me confidence and after that speech, it was chills! So, I was just happy to be a part of it.”

Doncic had 14 points, five rebounds and four assists in his first game back since suffering a significant calf injury on Dec. 25 last year.

Luka a Little Rusty but ‘Handled It Well’

Doncic was a little rusty as he only shot 5-of-14 from the floor, including 1-of-7 from the 3-point line.

It did not matter though as the Lakers still romped over the Utah Jazz 132-113.

“He handled it well,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said of Doncic’s nerve-wracking Lakers debut. “And, you know, knowing Luka, whether he will admit this or not, like there was probably a little bit of nerves playing for the Lakers for the first time. And the anticipation that our fans have, this building had, his teammates had, our coaching staff had. He kinda gets that, he sees that.

“And I thought he’s handled it really well and he played really well tonight. He could not make a three outside of the first one, but he just, again, it goes back to all our guys, they just played agenda-free basketball. What tonight was not, he didn’t make it about Luka. He made it about playing good basketball and playing Laker basketball.”

Doncic basked on the glow of the Hollywood spotlight away from the mess his hasty departure left in the Texas desert.

“It’s special the way they received me,” Doncic told reporters. “Everybody. It was amazing to see. I was a little nervous before [the game]. I remember when was the last time I was nervous before a game, but once I stepped on the court, it was fun and just being out there again felt amazing.”