Lakers Expected to Make Another NBA Draft Trade After Bulls Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done dealing on NBA Draft night.

After ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Lakers were acquiring the No. 56 pick from the Chicago Bulls for cash considerations, ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel added a notable expectation: “I would anticipate the Lakers looking to move up again from this pick.”

That is the part that matters most for Lakers fans. The No. 56 pick gives Los Angeles a seat in the second round, but it may not be the final destination. It could be the first step in another draft-night climb if the Lakers identify a player they believe should not still be available.

The Lakers already showed that kind of urgency in the first round. Los Angeles moved from No. 25 to No. 24 in a deal with the New York Knicks, then selected Baylor guard Cameron Carr. NBA.com’s official draft results list Carr as the No. 24 pick, traded to the Lakers.

Now the question is whether the Lakers are trying to repeat that approach in Round 2.

I would anticipate the Lakers looking to move up agan from this pick. https://t.co/sWCjfCZmsZ — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 24, 2026

Lakers’ No. 56 Pick May Be a Starting Point, Not the Target

The Lakers’ trade with the Bulls is small on its own. Cash-for-second-round-pick deals happen frequently, and late second-round picks are never guaranteed to become rotation players.

But Siegel’s read changes the context. If the Lakers were only buying No. 56 to take whichever prospect falls to them, the move would be simple. If they are using No. 56 as trade currency, then the deal is more about flexibility than the pick itself.

Silver Screen and Roll noted that the Lakers have used this playbook before, including last year when they moved from No. 55 to No. 45 and then up again to No. 36 before selecting Adou Thiero. The outlet also pointed to center and wing as obvious remaining needs for Los Angeles after taking Carr in the first round.

That makes the next move easier to understand. The Lakers are not just hunting for a prospect. They are hunting for a specific type of prospect who can fit around Luka Dončić and whatever version of the roster returns after free agency.

Lakers Still Need Frontcourt Help Around Luka Dončić

NBA.com’s Lakers draft profile framed the team’s offseason needs clearly before the draft: Los Angeles could use frontcourt help, including a pick-and-roll partner for Dončić who can protect the rim, or perimeter shooting that can benefit from Dončić’s gravity.

That is why a second-round trade-up would make sense.

Carr gives the Lakers another young guard/wing option, but he does not solve the frontcourt question by himself. The Lakers’ free agents heading into the offseason: LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Deandre Ayton, underscoring how unsettled the roster remains beyond Dončić and a handful of young players.

There are still useful second-round profiles available. NBA.com highlighted Cincinnati forward Baba Miller among the top remaining players entering Round 2, citing his length and versatility. The New York Post’s list of top remaining prospects included frontcourt options such as Henri Veesaar, Baba Miller and Maliq Brown, along with wings and shooters who could interest playoff-minded teams.

That does not mean the Lakers are targeting any one of those names. But it does show why sitting at No. 56 may not be enough if their board has a higher-rated big, wing or shooter sliding into range.

For now, the Lakers have bought themselves an entry point into Round 2. Siegel’s expectation is that they may try to turn it into something better before the night is over.