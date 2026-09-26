Ex-Lakers Big Man Signs With New Team Amid Frontcourt Concern

The Los Angeles Lakers spent heavily this summer to find their long-term answer at center. Their depth behind Walker Kessler remains considerably less certain.

Now, one of their former developmental big men is headed elsewhere.

Former Lakers two-way forward Drew Timme has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto, giving the former Gonzaga star another opportunity to fight his way onto an NBA roster.

For the Lakers, losing Timme isn’t a major blow by itself. But the timing is notable with training camp approaching and Los Angeles carrying few traditional centers behind Kessler.

Rob Pelinka Let Drew Timme Walk After Strong G League Season

Timme became one of South Bay’s most productive players last season, continuing the unconventional NBA climb that began after he went undrafted in 2023.

The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 23.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 13 regular-season G League games while shooting 56.3% from the field. His production eventually earned him a two-way contract with the Lakers.

Timme also received opportunities from coach JJ Redick, who has shown a willingness to use two-way players when injuries or roster needs create openings.

Los Angeles ultimately moved on this summer. The Lakers renounced Timme’s free-agent exception rights in July after he became a free agent, closing the door on his latest stint with the organization.

Minnesota is now giving him his next opportunity.

Lakers Have No Centers on Two-Way Contracts

Timme’s move is a little more interesting when viewed against the construction of the Lakers’ current roster.

Los Angeles acquired Kessler from Utah this summer, surrendering first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and swaps in 2028 and 2030. The 7-foot-2 Kessler immediately became the centerpiece of the Lakers’ revamped frontcourt and a natural pick-and-roll partner for Luka Doncic.

The Lakers also signed veterans Kevon Looney and Sandro Mamukelashvili, both listed at 6-foot-9. Deandre Ayton was traded to Washington, while Jaxson Hayes departed in free agency.

There isn’t a developmental center waiting on a two-way contract, either.

The Lakers’ three two-way players are guard Chris Mañon and forwards Arthur Kaluma and AK Okereke. Mañon is listed at 6-foot-4, while Kaluma and Okereke are both 6-foot-7, leaving Los Angeles without a traditional big man among its two-way players.

That doesn’t mean Timme would have solved every concern.

Rim protection has never been his strength, and the Lakers clearly prioritized different skill sets with their two-way spots. But Timme offered size, rebounding, passing and low-post scoring while already understanding Redick’s system.

Over an 82-game season, that familiarity can matter.

Minnesota will now find out whether Timme’s dominant G League production can translate into a permanent NBA role.

For the Lakers, his departure removes one familiar emergency option from a frontcourt that suddenly looks much thinner if Kessler misses time.