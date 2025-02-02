Video of Kevin Durant’s Real-Time Reaction to Anthony Davis-Luka Dončić Trade Goes Viral

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and his teammates learned about the mega-blockbuster Anthony Davis–Luka Dončić trade while they were playing the Portland Trail Blazers.

Durant and his teammates’ real-time reaction during an ongoing NBA game was caught on video, which was posted on TikTok and it quickly went viral on X with 1.5 million views as of posting time.

“Insane. It’s crazy, crazy,” Durant said of the stunning trade. “I never would have thought Luka Dončić would get traded at this age. Mid-season. NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded, then anybody’s up for grabs.”

Except perhaps his Suns teammate, Bradley Beal, who has been linked to a potential blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler for weeks now. Beal holds a no-trade clause and is unwilling to waive it.

While surprised of the Mavericks’ move to ship Dončić to the Lakers, Durant understood the business aspect of it.

“It’s always been transactional,” Durant added. “Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don’t get held to that same standard from the outside.

“Now, every other team might get the confidence to say ‘[expletive] it, I’ll trade a few of my top players if this isn’t working…’ I’m still shocked.”

The Dallas Mavericks also sent Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris in the three-team deal which also involved the Utah Jazz. Aside from Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers also sent Max Christie and the their 2029 first-round pick to Dallas.

The Jazz got Jalen Hood-Schifino and a pair of second-round picks from the Lakers (2025 via Clippers) and the Mavericks’ own in 2025.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported the news.

Devin Booker Also Stunned: ‘It’s Crazy Man’

Devin Booker was also stunned in the middle of the game when he got wind of the news.

“It’s crazy man,” Booker said of the trade after their loss in Portland. “I really don’t know what to say about it. Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again… you can’t predict it. It’s a business. They’re always having a conversation about you. Don’t think that you’re safe.”

The Suns star is safe for the foreseeable future as Suns owner Mat Ishbia is fully invested in the Booker-Durant tandem.

Davis-Dončić Trade Impact on the Suns

The blockbuster trade have a direct impact on the Suns as they are just half-game behind the Mavericks in the standings.

Dallas has radically transformed its team’s identity from Dončić dynamic scoring into a more balanced two-way force with Davis, a perennial All-Defensive player.

“I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN’s Tim MacMahon after the trade. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance. We’re built to win now and in the future.”

Meanwnile, the Lakers view Dončić as the face of their franchise for the next decade, according to Charania. In the short term, they became much tougher to guard with Dončić and LeBron James, two nightly triple-double threats, on the same team.