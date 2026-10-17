Ex-Lakers Star Dwight Howard Makes Bold Ben Simmons Prediction

The NBA world is back to believing in the three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons. The former Los Angeles Lakers star, Dwight Howard, wants the league to know.

Howard, a former Simmons teammate, took to X on Friday night to make a bold statement as Simmons’ second preseason action went viral on social media.

“Ben Simmons going to have the greatest comeback story in nba history!” Howard wrote. Clearly, the ex-center is bought into the hype.

Ben Simmons’ Comeback Attempt

The veteran guard is signed to the Sacramento Kings.

This offseason, Simmons inked a one-year, prove-it deal. He doesn’t have guaranteed money and could find himself cut before opening night.

However, all signs are pointing to Simmons not only cracking the Kings’ roster–but starting for them as well.

When the Kings rolled out Simmons for the first time on October 10, he scored seven points and produced one assist in nine minutes against the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, the Kings played the San Antonio Spurs and rolled out Simmons for 26 minutes. The veteran guard went 5-for-9 from the field to score 14 points. He teased a triple-double by coming down with eight rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

The last time Simmons played was during the 2024-2025 NBA season. He posted averages of 6.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in 33 games with the Brooklyn Nets. When he got to the Los Angeles Clippers, he produced 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Dwight Howard-Ben Simmons Connection

During the 2020-2021 NBA season, Simmons and Howard linked on the Philadelphia 76ers. That was the year Howard left, following LA’s last championship run.

Simmons was an All-Star that season, averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists, while coming second in the Defensive Player of the Year race.

Howard returned to the Lakers the following season, while Simmons held out for a trade to the Brooklyn Nets.