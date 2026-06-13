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Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

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SHENZHEN, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: #39 Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the match against the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game as part of 2019 NBA Global Games China at Shenzhen Universiade Center on October 12, 2019 in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. (Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images)

Dwight Howard is one of the most popular players in NBA history.

The Hall of Fame center last played in the league during the 2022 season.

He currently has 3.9 million followers on Instagram (which is more than most current players).

Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDwight Howard speaks to the press during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 27, 2019 in El Segundo, California.

On Saturday, Howard made a heartfelt post to Instaram for his son.

There were over 1,200 likes on the post in four hours.

He wrote: “Trey. It’s your day. Yall send some birthday love to the birthday boy @thethirdhoward you are finally a teen. I love you son. Enjoy your first year as a teenager. Big 13″

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Darius Miles: “HBD👑”

Spencer Haywood: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🏀”

@iam_ikandi: “Oh time flies Happy Birthday Trey 🎊🎊🎊”

@beau2fuljoy: “Awww he looks like you. Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉”

@joybenedict: “One of my favorite humans! ❤️❤️❤️”

GettyDwight Howard #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks against the Brooklyn Nets at Staples Center on November 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 95-90. 

His former Houston Rockets teammate Josh Smith also like the post.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

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