Los Angeles Lakers NBA Champion Dwight Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

Dwight Howard is one of the most popular players in NBA history.

The Hall of Fame center last played in the league during the 2022 season.

He currently has 3.9 million followers on Instagram (which is more than most current players).

Howard Makes Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, Howard made a heartfelt post to Instaram for his son.

There were over 1,200 likes on the post in four hours.

He wrote: “Trey. It’s your day. Yall send some birthday love to the birthday boy @thethirdhoward you are finally a teen. I love you son. Enjoy your first year as a teenager. Big 13″

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Darius Miles: “HBD👑”

Spencer Haywood: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏾🏀”

@iam_ikandi: “Oh time flies Happy Birthday Trey 🎊🎊🎊”

@beau2fuljoy: “Awww he looks like you. Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎉🎂🎉”

@joybenedict: “One of my favorite humans! ❤️❤️❤️”

His former Houston Rockets teammate Josh Smith also like the post.