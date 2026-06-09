Los Angeles Lakers Announce Front Office Shakeup

The Los Angeles Lakers have named Elaine Shen the franchise’s new chief financial officer, promoting a longtime internal executive into one of the organization’s top business-side roles.

The Lakers announced the move in a June 9 press release. Shen most recently served as the Lakers’ associate chief financial officer. In a related move, Joe McCormack, who had long been involved with the team’s business operations as CFO, is shifting into an executive advisory role as senior vice president of finance.

It is not the kind of front office news that changes a rotation, trade plan or free agency board. But for a franchise as visible and commercially powerful as the Lakers, the CFO role matters. Shen will oversee the financial side of an organization that operates as both an NBA team and a global entertainment brand.

Elaine Shen Takes Over Key Lakers Finance Role

The Lakers said Shen will oversee all financial aspects of the franchise, including strategic growth, profitability and continued value creation for the organization.

Shen joined the Lakers in 2016 and has held multiple strategic roles across both business and basketball operations, according to the team’s release. Before joining the Lakers, she worked at Aon and Wachovia Bank. The release also noted that Shen is a University of Pennsylvania graduate and earned her MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Lakers president of business operations Lon Rosen praised Shen in the announcement, calling her “an exceptional leader and catalyst for success.”

“She brings an artful and considerate approach to every table, combined with the ability to build consensus and make tough decisions,” Rosen said in the release. “Elaine is a trusted advisor and the perfect modern CFO to help lead the next stage of transformation for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

That language is notable because it frames Shen not only as a finance executive, but as someone expected to help shape the franchise’s next business chapter.

What the Lakers’ CFO Change Means, and What It Doesn’t

For Lakers fans, the important distinction is that this is a business operations move, not a basketball operations shake-up.

Rob Pelinka remains the central basketball decision-maker, and there is no indication from the announcement that Shen’s promotion changes the team’s personnel structure. The CFO role is different. It sits closer to the financial, strategic and operational side of the franchise, including budgeting, long-term planning, business growth and internal financial oversight.

That still matters in the NBA, especially for a team like the Lakers.

The franchise operates in one of the league’s biggest markets, carries one of the sport’s most recognizable brands and regularly sits at the center of leaguewide attention. Business-side stability can affect everything from arena operations and sponsorship strategy to long-term organizational planning.

Shen’s background also gives the Lakers continuity. She has already been inside the building for nearly a decade, and the team’s release specifically pointed to her experience across both business and basketball operations.

That cross-department familiarity can be valuable in a modern NBA organization, where financial planning, brand strategy and basketball ambitions often overlap.

Joe McCormack Shifts Into Advisory Role

The other part of the announcement is McCormack’s move into an executive advisory role as senior vice president of finance.

That detail gives the move a succession-planning feel rather than a clean break. McCormack has been listed as the Lakers’ longtime senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer in past team staff directories, while Shen had previously appeared in Lakers business-side roles before this promotion.

Keeping McCormack involved gives Shen an experienced internal resource while allowing the franchise to elevate a newer-generation executive into the CFO chair.

That is the strongest fan-relevant takeaway: the Lakers are not simply replacing one finance executive with another. They are promoting from within while preserving institutional knowledge in a senior advisory capacity.

For a franchise that is constantly balancing legacy, brand power and modern NBA business demands, that kind of continuity is the point.

The Lakers’ on-court questions will still dominate the offseason conversation. But inside the organization, Shen’s promotion marks a significant business-side leadership move for one of the NBA’s most high-profile franchises.