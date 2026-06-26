Los Angeles Lakers Add Elite Sharpshooter After NBA Draft

On Wednesday night, Jacari White did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 43.4% from three-point range in 31 games for Virginia.

Lakers Add Elite Sharpshooter After NBA Draft

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that White is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

London wrote: “Virginia guard Jacari White has signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells @247Sports”

White had spent the first three seasons of his college career at North Dakota State (before joining Virginia).

Over 125 career college games, he shot 41.3% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@JayROB583274: “I like his game 3 and D guy..Can get to the bucket too”

@iLLV1LL383: “Another Summer LakeShow addition. Let’s check out the tape.”

@L1kersfan: “Why the summer league team actually bouta be good this year😂”

@CoachTomParks: “Jacari, you’re the definition of inspiration. You have changed my life in unimaginable ways. I’m so happy for you. If they don’t know your name yet, they will next month. Congrats bro, love you 🖤.”

@24Dparks: “Lakers really going for the athletic guards with UDFA”

@KISSproductions: “Lakers are doing great work. One of the most underrated prospects”

The shooting ability of White will be something to watch at NBA Summer League.

If he plays well, he could be someone they keep around for training camp (or even a two-way deal).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers have one of the most high-profile rosters in the NBA centered around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

That said, they are coming off a season where they got swept in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder (and James will be a free agent this summer).