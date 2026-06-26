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Los Angeles Lakers Add Elite Sharpshooter After NBA Draft

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 27: Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 27, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Jacari White did not get selected in the 2026 NBA Draft.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 43.4% from three-point range in 31 games for Virginia.

Lakers Add Elite Sharpshooter After NBA Draft

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with the team in the huddle during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 24, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

After the draft, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported the news that White is signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

London wrote: “Virginia guard Jacari White has signed a Summer League deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, source tells @247Sports”

White had spent the first three seasons of his college career at North Dakota State (before joining Virginia).

Over 125 career college games, he shot 41.3% from three-point range.

Social Media Reacts

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the media during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on May 12, 2026 in El Segundo, California.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@JayROB583274: “I like his game 3 and D guy..Can get to the bucket too”

@iLLV1LL383: “Another Summer LakeShow addition. Let’s check out the tape.”

@L1kersfan: “Why the summer league team actually bouta be good this year😂”

GettyGeneral Manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a press conference at UCLA Health Training Center on September 25, 2025 in El Segundo, California.

@CoachTomParks: “Jacari, you’re the definition of inspiration. You have changed my life in unimaginable ways. I’m so happy for you. If they don’t know your name yet, they will next month. Congrats bro, love you 🖤.”

@24Dparks: “Lakers really going for the athletic guards with UDFA”

@KISSproductions: “Lakers are doing great work. One of the most underrated prospects”

The shooting ability of White will be something to watch at NBA Summer League.

If he plays well, he could be someone they keep around for training camp (or even a two-way deal).

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers have one of the most high-profile rosters in the NBA centered around Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

That said, they are coming off a season where they got swept in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder (and James will be a free agent this summer).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Los Angeles Lakers Add Elite Sharpshooter After NBA Draft

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