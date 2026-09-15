Lakers Handed Encouraging Sign On $112M Star Wing Trade Target

Though the Los Angeles Lakers missed out on several of their top free-agent and trade targets like Peyton Watson and Jonathan Kuminga, a name the franchise has been eyeing for a while, Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans, could still be available.

Murphy has been mentioned in trade rumors for a while, as the Pelicans are still without a sense of direction as the star wing player enters the prime of his career. However, New Orleans has been stingy about listening to trade offers and has yet to directly entertain interest from teams like the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.

However, despite failed trade attempts in the past, Murphy still appears on the trade block and could become available for a team like the Lakers this NBA season.

Lakers Top Trade Target Trey Murphy III Could Be Gettable This Season

The most obvious reason for Murphy becoming available in a trade is that he is a solid player who can contribute at a high level for a team in title contention. But that hasn’t been the case so far in his career, as entering his sixth season at 26 years old, he is still on a rudderless Pelicans roster.

Regardless, as a trade asset, Murphy has a ton of value and, according to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, is the second-highest trade target in the NBA heading into the 2026-27 season.

“We’re talking trade value, and that’s where Murphy has the edge on just about anyone conceivably connected to the market. He is 26 years old, he fills a coveted role (a three-and-D wing with more scoring punch than the label implies) and he is, relatively speaking, affordable ($87 million for the next three seasons),” Buckley wrote.

“The trade bidding war could be ferocious. He might not be a star—he isn’t much of a playmaker or shot-creator—but he is a rock-solid support piece who is efficient and effective in his role.

Murphy’s apparent trade availability is good news for a Lakers team that missed on several of their other free agent and trade targets this summer. He’s always been on the radar, but Los Angeles’ front office has yet to get the Pelicans to budge on a deal.

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But now, if New Orleans finally starts listening to trade offers for its star, that opens a clear door for the Lakers to pounce on a move. The asking price would likely be high, but adding someone like Murphy could be the missing piece for a Los Angeles team that lacks any real wing depth.

The Lakers have been interested in Murphy for a long time, and if they think he’s gettable in a trade, it’s not a hard decision to give up a ton of assets to add his services.

Last season with the Pelicans, Murphy put up 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 47/37.9/88.6 shooting splits in 66 games. He is in the second year of his $112 million deal and, while only making $27 million this season, is on one of the highest-value contracts in the NBA today.

Pelicans Stingy On A Deal For The Wing Star, Top Trade Target

By all accounts, the Pelicans haven’t been interested in the trade offers teams like the Lakers and Warriors have been willing to give up for Murphy.

According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, New Orleans wants a lot back for the wing star who has interest across the league.

“New Orleans has not changed their asking price of three first-round picks for Murphy and a young player they can add to their core,” he wrote.

Previously, Golden State didn’t offer that in a trade. It’s also hard to see the Lakers offering the same.

However, with the Pelicans now going forward with their younger core, perhaps they’d be more flexible in terms of what they would take back in a deal for the 26-year-old. That would be good news for the Lakers, but as Jake Fischer said earlier in the offseason, New Orleans still wants a lot back if they ever do trade Murphy.

“To my understanding, the Pelicans are getting interest from six to 12, depending on how serious the interest is from teams and for both those players,” he said on a Bleacher Report livestream. “We will have more information on this as the week proceeds, but New Orleans has maintained, to my understanding, an asking price of multiple first-round picks for both of those players.

“I believe it is still being considered the equivalent of Desmond Bane to what the Grizzlies got from Orlando, on what New Orleans wants for Trey Murphy.”

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That’s a lot, even if the Lakers are desperate to land Murphy.

Still, as time goes on, it looks like the star wing is still available for a trade. Perhaps the asking price will come down, because if Los Angeles could muster up enough assets to entice the Pelicans, he’d be a great fit next to Luka Doncic in the Purple and Gold.