ESPN Thinks Lakers Can Trade For Derrick Jones With Simple Package

The Los Angeles Lakers are linked to Derrick Jones Jr. in recent NBA trade rumors, and while he does play for the cross-town rival Los Angeles Clippers, the 3-and-D wing has long been mentioned as a top target for the Purple and Gold with his previous Luka Doncic connection and the skill set he could bring to the current roster.

The Lakers are reportedly looking to make at least one trade ahead of the deadline to capitalize on Doncic’s MVP-level start to the season, and in what is positive news for the team, it looks like Jones is expected to become available at some point this year.

Right now, it’s uncertain what the Lakers would need to send back to the Clippers for Jones, but according to a new trade proposal by ESPN, the Lake Show might be able to add the athletic forward for a very low price, in a move that would significantly upgrade the roster and boost the team’s title hopes this season.

Lakers Derrick Jones Jr. Trade Idea From ESPN

In a recent ESPN promotion of the company’s new ‘NBA Trade Lab,’ three Lakers trade proposals were offered up, one of which sees the team add Jones for a price the front office would likely be more than willing to pay if it means adding the 29-year-old 3-and-D wing making just over $10 million this year.

Here’s the trade idea:

Los Angeles Lakers get: Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers get: Jaden Hardy and three second-round picks

The one hangup on this proposal would be the Lakers’ three second-round picks they’d have to move.

However, with the team already first in the Western Conference and fully depleted of draft assets, if it’s another win-now move like this, those picks might not carry a ton of weight for the Lakers as long as Doncic is still on the roster. The Clippers would much rather have those assets, and with the team already reportedly looking to move Jones, they would also get a young player in Hardy to get off Jones’ expiring contract.

“Jones is a talented defender who also started alongside Luka Doncic during the Mavericks’ 2024 Finals run,” Ben Tiemeyer wrote on this Lakers’ Jones trade idea. ” His addition to the Lakers as a reliable point-of-attack defender would be immensely helpful in slowing down an opposing star guard in a playoff series.”

Through nine games so far for the Clippers this season, Jones is averaging 11.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals on 50.7% shooting, and remains one of the most realistic trade targets for the Lakers this season.

Some Have Questions, But This Deal Makes Sense For Both LA Teams

Shortly after ESPN offered up this Lakers trade proposal, social media came with criticism that the company was fueling the national media attention of the NBA’s most valuable franchise, with some scrutinizing the deal for it going way in favor of the Purple and Gold.

However, in response, notable X account @APH00PS, offered up a few reasons why this Lakers trade for Jones makes sense for both sides.

“Not only is this not fair value for Derrick Jones Jr., who would immediately become the starting wing on a Lakers team in pursuit of a championship this season, but this doesn’t even take into account the fact that there WILL be a Lakers ‘tax,'” the account wrote.

APH00Ps also said it might be difficult for the Clippers to agree on a deal with the Lakers, and that other teams around the league could potentially offer more, but no team has been linked more to Jones than the Purple and Gold, and if Steve Ballmer’s franchise wants more picks, a move like this can’t be ruled out.

Going off that, even ESPN explained why the Clippers would make a move like this.

“The Clippers’ future draft assets are severely depleted after the NBA stripped them of five future first-round picks for circumventing the salary cap. It makes sense for the Clippers to try to parlay any valuable veteran players on their current roster to start to recoup some future draft capital,” Tiemeyer added.

Jones has long been mentioned as a top Lakers trade target, and that buzz will likely continue until he’s moved. He fits what the team needs, is on a cheap contract, and doesn’t need the ball in his hands to contribute.

For now, he’s still on the Clippers, but as time goes on, the trade rumors only grow about him potentially moving across town to Crypto.com Arena.