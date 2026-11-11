Former No. 2 Pick Wants Nikola Jokic to Play With Luka Doncic in LA

One of the biggest storylines of the 2026-27 NBA season is the future of Nikola Jokic in Denver.

Jokic has a player option for next season, which means he could enter free agency if he opts out. He has repeatedly said in the media that he wants to stay in Denver and finish his career with the Nuggets.

However, the rumors of his potential departure are not going away anytime soon. One of the teams linked to the three-time MVP is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Former No. 2 Pick Wants Nikola Jokic-Luka Doncic Team-Up

On the latest episode of Open Floor NBA Talk with Rachel Nichols and Evan Turner, the former second overall pick predicted a championship for Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Turner is unsure when it will happen, but he believes it will likely involve Nikola Jokic.

“I believe Luka has a championship on the way,” Turner said. “Not too sure if that’s when Jokic comes over after this year or whenever, but I would love it. Hey, that would take over. I would love for that takeover, Europe and LA. That would be so lit. That would be so dope, such an advancement.”

Unfortunately for the Lakers, they don’t have enough cap space to sign Jokic if he becomes a free agent next summer.

Maybe a sign-and-trade could work, but it’s really hard to see the Denver Nuggets letting go of their greatest player ever.

Jokic and Doncic are friends, and it’s a dream for many NBA fans to see them play together.

Nikola Jokic Rumors

Despite multiple instances of Nikola Jokic reaffirming his loyalty to the Denver Nuggets, there’s plenty of speculation around his future there.

On a recent episode of The TK Show, Golden State Warriors insider Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard reported that he’s been hearing murmurs about Jokic not being guaranteed to stay in Denver past this season.

“I’ve been hearing this for a little while,” Kawakami said via NBA Central. “It’s an open thing. It’s an open thing. He’s very likely to go back to Denver, but it’s an open thing. There’s nothing guaranteed about him going back to sign a long extension with Denver.”

The Warriors are also one of the teams recently linked to Jokic.

Unlike the Los Angeles Lakers, the Warriors have cap space next summer.