Ex-Lakers 9-Year NBA Vet Becomes Target For New Team

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Maxi Kleber #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
Maxi Kleber, a 34-year-old center, has become a target for Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli club, according to Eurohoops.net.
Considering Kleber has had a lack of interest within the NBA free agency market this summer, that suggests that his next move will more than likely be overseas, even if the Israel move doesn’t work out.
Maxi Kleber’s Lakers Run
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 01: Maxi Kleber #42 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots a three-point basket against the Houston Rockets during the first half at Toyota Center on January 01, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Involved in one of the most shocking NBA trades to date, Kleber landed in Los Angeles alongside Luka Doncic and Markieff Morris. It was the famous Luka-AD swap between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.
Kleber made his debut with the Lakers during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He appeared in just one game for five minutes.
GettyDALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 19: Maxi Kleber #42 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate after a score during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the New Orleans Pelicans at American Airlines Center on November 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kleber played in 43 games for the Lakers, seeing the court for just 10.7 minutes per game.
The veteran center averaged just 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. He shot 45.2% from the field. He also knocked down 53.8% of his free throws.
This offseason, Kleber’s contract expired, and he officially became a free agent.
Maxi Kleber’s NBA Journey
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 25: Maxi Kleber #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Nicolas Batum #33 of the Los Angeles Clippers react for a rebound during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Kleber’s career started overseas in Germany, where he was born. It wasn’t until 2017 when Kleber made his NBA debut with the Mavericks.
The veteran spent eight seasons in Dallas. He appeared in 440 games, even picking up 151 starts. Kleber averaged 22.3 minutes per game throughout his time with the Mavs.
Over that span, Kleber shot 44.3% from the field and knocked down 35.4% of his threes, taking 3.1 shots from deep per game. He posted averages of 6.4 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
A former Los Angeles Lakers veteran is gaining interest from an overseas club. Maxi Kleber, a 34-year-old center, has become a target for Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli club, according to Eurohoops.net. Considering Kleber has had a lack of interest within the NBA free agency market this summer, that suggests that his next move will […]