Ex-Lakers 9-Year NBA Vet Becomes Target For New Team

A former Los Angeles Lakers veteran is gaining interest from an overseas club.

Maxi Kleber, a 34-year-old center, has become a target for Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli club, according to Eurohoops.net.

Considering Kleber has had a lack of interest within the NBA free agency market this summer, that suggests that his next move will more than likely be overseas, even if the Israel move doesn’t work out.

Maxi Kleber’s Lakers Run

Involved in one of the most shocking NBA trades to date, Kleber landed in Los Angeles alongside Luka Doncic and Markieff Morris. It was the famous Luka-AD swap between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Kleber made his debut with the Lakers during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He appeared in just one game for five minutes.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Kleber played in 43 games for the Lakers, seeing the court for just 10.7 minutes per game.

The veteran center averaged just 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. He shot 45.2% from the field. He also knocked down 53.8% of his free throws.

This offseason, Kleber’s contract expired, and he officially became a free agent.

Maxi Kleber’s NBA Journey

Kleber’s career started overseas in Germany, where he was born. It wasn’t until 2017 when Kleber made his NBA debut with the Mavericks.

The veteran spent eight seasons in Dallas. He appeared in 440 games, even picking up 151 starts. Kleber averaged 22.3 minutes per game throughout his time with the Mavs.

Over that span, Kleber shot 44.3% from the field and knocked down 35.4% of his threes, taking 3.1 shots from deep per game. He posted averages of 6.4 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.