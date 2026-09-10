The NBA hasn’t seen the former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on the court in quite some time.

However, that doesn’t mean that he’s finished.

After going through workouts with NBA talent this offseason, Beverley landed an overseas deal. He is going to play in France with Boulazac Basket Dordogne.

Ex-Lakers Guard Gives Honest Reaction To Finding New Team Beyond NBA

“I’m still doing it, man. Year 19, I’m still playing basketball, man,” Beverley said on the latest episode of his podcast.

“I get a chance to play with a new team in France, you know me, and I’ve kind of found my niche, you know. I’m not going to do the EuroLeague, I’m not going to do the big clubs. No, I want to take teams that are in the middle of the pack, that want to go up, and I’m going to bring them up, and that’s my niche.”

Beverley has spent a lot of time in the NBA, but playing outside of the Association isn’t a new venture.

Before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, Beverley played in the Ukraine. After getting selected by LA, Beverley went to play for Olympiacos before a run in Russia.

After Beverley’s 2024 run with the Milwaukee Bucks, he inked a deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv. He was back in Greece during the 2025-2026 season, and is now set to make his debut in France.

Patrick Beverley’s NBA Career

He turned in a 12-year career in the NBA, which included an actual playing stop with the Lakers, years after he was drafted.

Beverley spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley played one season for the Minnesota Timberwolves before a 45-game run with the Lakers in 2022-2023. While with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. That year, he finished with the Chicago Bulls.

Beverley’s final NBA season occurred in 2023-2024. He started the year with the Philadelphia 76ers, before joining the Milwaukee Bucks via trade.

After 12 NBA seasons, Beverley has produced averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.