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Ex-Lakers Guard Gives Honest Reaction To Finding New Team Beyond NBA

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Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 28: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during overtime against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on January 28, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Lakers 125-121. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The NBA hasn’t seen the former Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley on the court in quite some time.

However, that doesn’t mean that he’s finished.

After going through workouts with NBA talent this offseason, Beverley landed an overseas deal. He is going to play in France with Boulazac Basket Dordogne.

Ex-Lakers Guard Gives Honest Reaction To Finding New Team Beyond NBA

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Lakers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 08: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles up court during the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

“I’m still doing it, man. Year 19, I’m still playing basketball, man,” Beverley said on the latest episode of his podcast.

“I get a chance to play with a new team in France, you know me, and I’ve kind of found my niche, you know. I’m not going to do the EuroLeague, I’m not going to do the big clubs. No, I want to take teams that are in the middle of the pack, that want to go up, and I’m going to bring them up, and that’s my niche.”

Beverley has spent a lot of time in the NBA, but playing outside of the Association isn’t a new venture.

Before getting drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2009, Beverley played in the Ukraine. After getting selected by LA, Beverley went to play for Olympiacos before a run in Russia.

After Beverley’s 2024 run with the Milwaukee Bucks, he inked a deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv. He was back in Greece during the 2025-2026 season, and is now set to make his debut in France.

Patrick Beverley’s NBA Career

Los Angeles Lakers v Indiana Pacers
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Beverley #21 and Dennis Schroder #17 of the Los Angeles Lakers argue with the game officals in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

He turned in a 12-year career in the NBA, which included an actual playing stop with the Lakers, years after he was drafted.

Beverley spent the first nine years of his career with the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley played one season for the Minnesota Timberwolves before a 45-game run with the Lakers in 2022-2023. While with the Lakers, Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. That year, he finished with the Chicago Bulls.

Beverley’s final NBA season occurred in 2023-2024. He started the year with the Philadelphia 76ers, before joining the Milwaukee Bucks via trade.

After 12 NBA seasons, Beverley has produced averages of 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

 

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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