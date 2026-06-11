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Ex-Lakers Champ Gives Honest Take On Austin Reaves’ Free Agency

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Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets - Game Six
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - MAY 01: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets in Game Six of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 01, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have some big decisions to make in free agency this offseason, with Austin Reaves being one of their two biggest question marks.

Before the June 29 deadline, Reaves has to decide whether he’ll pick up his $14.8 million player option or not.

The league-wide assumption is that Reaves would get much more in free agency. Therefore, he is widely expected to decline the option and test the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers are expected to show plenty of interest in retaining their homegrown player. The former NBA champion with the Lakers, Danny Green, is hopeful that Reaves and the Lakers can find a way to make it work.

Ex-Lakers Champ Gives Honest Take On Austin Reaves’ Free Agency

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 18: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates with Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

In a discussion with ESPN LA, Green pointed out that in a perfect world, Reaves would take on a Jalen Brunson-type deal, giving the Lakers a discount so they have more flexibility.

But the reality is that the situation is far-fetched.

“I am a big Austin Reaves guy. I think he’s very special, and in today’s market, he’s definitely worthy of a max, right? So I know it’s tough when you’re trying to build a championship team,” Green said on ESPN LA.

“I think a lot of guys can learn from Jalen Brunson. And I don’t expect anybody to take a pay cut, but maybe in another place he could. I know this taxes in California a little steep, so it’s hard to take a cut in California, but I mean I would love for him to stay with the Lakers and be with Luka Doncic. It’d be fun to keep watching them grow together.”

Austin Reaves’ Lakers Run

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 29: Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles the ball against Aaron Holiday #0 of the Houston Rockets during the third quarter in Game Five of the First Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the past five seasons, Reaves has run with the Lakers. Since his first season, the standout sharpshooter has averaged over 20 minutes of playing time with the team.

Last season, Reaves appeared in 51 games. He shot 36.0% from the field, producing 23.3 points per game, and dishing out 5.5 assists per game.

Throughout his entire five-year run with the Lakers, Reaves has averaged 15.8 points (36.8% from three), 3.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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