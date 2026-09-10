PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 22: Lonnie Walker IV #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on November 22, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Lakers 115-105. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
A former Los Angeles Lakers player is back in the Western Conference mix after spending some time overseas.
Lonnie Walker officially signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, September 10, but the move revealed a key detail about his deal.
Walker is far from guaranteed to make the Nuggets’ final roster.
Ex-Lakers Vet Lands High-Pressure Contract After NBA Free Agency
Walker went into NBA free agency after cutting ties with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Last offseason, Walker wrapped up a run with the Philadelphia 76ers and took a chance on rebuilding his value overseas.
Now that he’s back in the United States, Walker lands in a high-pressure situation. He has a deal with the Denver Nuggets, but nothing is guaranteed.
Fortunately for Walker, the Nuggets had a slow offseason. As they prioritized bringing back Peyton Watson, they had a quiet stretch before officially trading the standout guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
At this point, DeMar DeRozan is the most notable acquisition for the Nuggets this summer. And despite NBA rumors suggesting that Denver could have a big shakeup, making any non-Nikola Jokic player available, they mostly kept the roster together. Walker might have a strong chance at making the opening night roster.
Lonnie Walker’s Lakers Run
When Walker signed with the Lakers, he was in a prove-it situation then.
During the 2022-2023 season, Walker started 32 out of 56 games. Seeing the court for 23.2 minutes per game, Walker shot 44.8% from the field and knocked down 36.5% of his shots from three. He averaged 11.7 points per game.
Along with his scoring, Walker came down with 1.9 rebounds per game and dished out 1.1 assists per game.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
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A former Los Angeles Lakers player is back in the Western Conference mix after spending some time overseas. Lonnie Walker officially signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, September 10, but the move revealed a key detail about his deal. Walker is far from guaranteed to make the Nuggets’ final roster. Ex-Lakers Vet […]