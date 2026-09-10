A former Los Angeles Lakers player is back in the Western Conference mix after spending some time overseas.

Lonnie Walker officially signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, September 10, but the move revealed a key detail about his deal.

Walker is far from guaranteed to make the Nuggets’ final roster.

Ex-Lakers Vet Lands High-Pressure Contract After NBA Free Agency

Walker went into NBA free agency after cutting ties with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Last offseason, Walker wrapped up a run with the Philadelphia 76ers and took a chance on rebuilding his value overseas.

Now that he’s back in the United States, Walker lands in a high-pressure situation. He has a deal with the Denver Nuggets, but nothing is guaranteed.

“Lonnie Walker has officially signed his contract with the Denver Nuggets. It’s a non-guaranteed camp deal for Walker, a league source told Spotrac,” NBA reporter Keith Smith wrote on X on Thursday.

Fortunately for Walker, the Nuggets had a slow offseason. As they prioritized bringing back Peyton Watson, they had a quiet stretch before officially trading the standout guard to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At this point, DeMar DeRozan is the most notable acquisition for the Nuggets this summer. And despite NBA rumors suggesting that Denver could have a big shakeup, making any non-Nikola Jokic player available, they mostly kept the roster together. Walker might have a strong chance at making the opening night roster.

Lonnie Walker’s Lakers Run

When Walker signed with the Lakers, he was in a prove-it situation then.

During the 2022-2023 season, Walker started 32 out of 56 games. Seeing the court for 23.2 minutes per game, Walker shot 44.8% from the field and knocked down 36.5% of his shots from three. He averaged 11.7 points per game.

Along with his scoring, Walker came down with 1.9 rebounds per game and dished out 1.1 assists per game.