Ex-Lakers Star Tabbed As Top Potential NBA Trade Candidate

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis is seemingly still working on figuring out his long-term plan.

Currently, Davis is set to suit up for the Washington Wizards at the start of the 2026-2027 NBA season. His hope is to land a notable extension. Whether that happens with the Wizards or not is unclear.

Despite being on the Wizards’ roster–without Washington currently shopping him around–Davis is already getting tabbed as a top potential trade suitor for next season.

Anthony Davis’ Trade Outlook

“Anthony Davis has a very big number he can opt into. It’s over $60 million. I think his preference is to extend in Washington,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective this week.

“If not in Washington, he can get traded somewhere where he can extend. … The reality is this: Anthony Davis is in a position to be a free agent in 2027 if he wants to.”

Windhorst’s co-host, Tim McMahon, added this: “If we’re talking about potential in-season trade candidates, he is number one on the list.”

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The 33-year-old has yet to play in a single game with the Wizards, but Davis’ time there already feels like it’s counting down. If the Wizards get off to an underwhelming start, Davis could force their hand.

It seems that a handful of NBA insiders are already signaling that will be the case.

Davis Since Leaving The Lakers

Life after the Lakers hasn’t been so great for Davis, who was the headliner in the Luka Doncic deal.

He went to the Dallas Mavericks in 2024-2025 and appeared in just nine games down the stretch of the season.

After Davis went through his first full offseason with the Mavs, he appeared in only 20 games before going down with an injury and getting traded to the Mavs.

Last year, Davis averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. He shot 50.6% from the field and hit 27.0% from three.

In 2026-2027, Davis will collect $58.1 million from the initial three-year deal he signed in LA. There will be a $62.7 million player option waiting for him if he doesn’t extend.