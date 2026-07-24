INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Ben Simmons #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Intuit Dome on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The Los Angeles Lakers finally found out where LeBron James is heading. On Friday, July 24, the superstar forward announced he is going to spend the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Shortly after the news broke, former Lakers center Dwight Howard took to social media to send an indirect message to the 76ers.
Ex-Lakers Star Sends Ben Simmons Message After LeBron James’ Decision
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 14: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts with Dwight Howard #39 after being fouled by the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 14, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
“Bring back my boi Ben too!” Howard said, posting a picture that was taken during his time with the 76ers, playing alongside Ben Simmons.
Simmons, 30, was once considered a franchise player for the 76ers.
After his one season at LSU, Simmons was drafted No. 1 by the Sixers in 2016. While he missed his true rookie season due to an injury, Simmons’ debut year in 2017 resulted in him winning Rookie of the Year.
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 18: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers calls out a play against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 18, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
He went on to make three All-Star Games and earn multiple All-Defensive nods with his impressive perimeter defense.
After the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade. He ended up on the Brooklyn Nets for several seasons before reaching a buyout during the 2024-2025 NBA season.
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 20: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks tries to stela the ball from Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Wells Fargo Center on June 20, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
He closed out that season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then, Simmons hasn’t been on a team. After missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season as a free agent, the former star guard made it clear he planned to play again in the right situation.
The Sixers were mentioned as a desired landing spot by Simmons, along with the Miami Heat. Clearly, Howard wants to see the Sixers find a way to get Simmons back with his original team.
Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso
The Los Angeles Lakers finally found out where LeBron James is heading. On Friday, July 24, the superstar forward announced he is going to spend the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.Shortly after the news broke, former Lakers center Dwight Howard took to social media to send an indirect message to the 76ers.Ex-Lakers Star […]