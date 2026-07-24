The Los Angeles Lakers finally found out where LeBron James is heading. On Friday, July 24, the superstar forward announced he is going to spend the 2026-2027 NBA season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Shortly after the news broke, former Lakers center Dwight Howard took to social media to send an indirect message to the 76ers.

Ex-Lakers Star Sends Ben Simmons Message After LeBron James’ Decision

“Bring back my boi Ben too!” Howard said, posting a picture that was taken during his time with the 76ers, playing alongside Ben Simmons.

Simmons, 30, was once considered a franchise player for the 76ers.

After his one season at LSU, Simmons was drafted No. 1 by the Sixers in 2016. While he missed his true rookie season due to an injury, Simmons’ debut year in 2017 resulted in him winning Rookie of the Year.

He went on to make three All-Star Games and earn multiple All-Defensive nods with his impressive perimeter defense.

After the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Simmons requested a trade. He ended up on the Brooklyn Nets for several seasons before reaching a buyout during the 2024-2025 NBA season.

He closed out that season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Since then, Simmons hasn’t been on a team. After missing the entire 2025-2026 NBA season as a free agent, the former star guard made it clear he planned to play again in the right situation.

The Sixers were mentioned as a desired landing spot by Simmons, along with the Miami Heat. Clearly, Howard wants to see the Sixers find a way to get Simmons back with his original team.