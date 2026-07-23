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Ex-Lakers Star Tabbed As Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade

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Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: D'Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks during a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

A former Los Angeles Lakers star could soon find a change of scenery. D’Angelo Russell’s name has popped up in NBA rumors, and he is described as a possible trade or buyout candidate before the start of the 2026-2027 season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, Russell is “not believed” to be a long-term option for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 10: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The two parties are expected to work on a resolution at “some point this offseason.” In an ideal situation for the Grizzlies, they cut ties with Russell via trade, as they would be able to get something in return.

But if all else fails, the Grizzlies just might end up waiving Russell as a follow-up move to a buyout agreement. The ex-Laker could be a free agent sometime soon.

D’Angelo Russell Lately

Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings

GettySACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket on Isaac Jones #17 of the Sacramento Kings during the second half at Golden 1 Center on December 21, 2024 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Last summer, Russell signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He is owed $13 million in the deal.

Russell saw the court for 26 games, averaging 19.0 minutes per game. The veteran guard produced 10.2 points per game, while shooting 40.5% from the field.

Along with his scoring, Russell dished out 4.0 assists per game and came down with 2.3 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks traded Russell to the Washington Wizards on February 5, 2026. Russell did not report to the Wizards, but it didn’t result in an early buyout. Instead, the Wizards finalized a trade to send Russell to the Grizzlies on July 8.

D’Angelo Russell’s NBA Career

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: D’Angelo Russell #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Crypto.com Arena on December 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The 30-year-old guard entered the NBA in 2015 out of Ohio State.

At the time, Russell was the No. 2 pick for the Lakers. He spent the first two seasons of his career starring for the Lakers before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell would find himself in Brooklyn for two years. During the 2019-2020 season, Russell played for the Golden State Warriors before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves held Russell for two full seasons.

In his fourth season with the Wolves, Russell was traded to the Lakers for a second stint. He re-signed with the Lakers in 2023.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Lakers traded Russell back to the Nets, where he finished the 2024-2025 season.

Russell has 655 games under his belt. He is a 36.6% three-point shooter who has averaged 17.0 points per game, along with 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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