Ex-Lakers Star Tabbed As Buyout Candidate After NBA Trade

A former Los Angeles Lakers star could soon find a change of scenery. D’Angelo Russell’s name has popped up in NBA rumors, and he is described as a possible trade or buyout candidate before the start of the 2026-2027 season.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kelly Iko, Russell is “not believed” to be a long-term option for the Memphis Grizzlies.

The two parties are expected to work on a resolution at “some point this offseason.” In an ideal situation for the Grizzlies, they cut ties with Russell via trade, as they would be able to get something in return.

But if all else fails, the Grizzlies just might end up waiving Russell as a follow-up move to a buyout agreement. The ex-Laker could be a free agent sometime soon.

D’Angelo Russell Lately

Last summer, Russell signed a two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks. He is owed $13 million in the deal.

Russell saw the court for 26 games, averaging 19.0 minutes per game. The veteran guard produced 10.2 points per game, while shooting 40.5% from the field.

Along with his scoring, Russell dished out 4.0 assists per game and came down with 2.3 rebounds per game.

The Mavericks traded Russell to the Washington Wizards on February 5, 2026. Russell did not report to the Wizards, but it didn’t result in an early buyout. Instead, the Wizards finalized a trade to send Russell to the Grizzlies on July 8.

D’Angelo Russell’s NBA Career

The 30-year-old guard entered the NBA in 2015 out of Ohio State.

At the time, Russell was the No. 2 pick for the Lakers. He spent the first two seasons of his career starring for the Lakers before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Russell would find himself in Brooklyn for two years. During the 2019-2020 season, Russell played for the Golden State Warriors before getting traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves held Russell for two full seasons.

In his fourth season with the Wolves, Russell was traded to the Lakers for a second stint. He re-signed with the Lakers in 2023.

During the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Lakers traded Russell back to the Nets, where he finished the 2024-2025 season.

Russell has 655 games under his belt. He is a 36.6% three-point shooter who has averaged 17.0 points per game, along with 5.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds.