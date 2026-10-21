3 Exciting Lakers Trade Ideas To Land Top Targets This Season

Though the Los Angeles Lakers failed to package Dalton Knecht in a trade for a backup big man and instead waived him, there is a ton of buzz around the organization that a move is still coming. The Lakers need either a starting power forward or a backup center to play behind Walker Kessler, and until the trade deadline, rumors and talk about the team making a deal will continue.

According to a new list of Lakers’ trade targets from Bleacher Report, there are three names in particular the team is expected to go after this season, all of whom could be realistic options to fill the current holes on the roster.

As Dan Favale wrote, the Lakers should, and likely will, be keeping an eye on PJ Washington, Derrick Jones Jr., and Day’Ron Sharpe as their top trade targets this season, each of whom brings something to the table the team could desperately use.

Though Los Angeles now isn’t in a situation where they need to make a ‘2 for 1’ consolidation deal after the Knecht decision, here are some Lakers trade ideas for each player.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Proposal

Writing for Basketnews.com earlier this summer, Pijus Sapetka proposed the framework of a trade that could see Washington end up playing in the Purple and Gold. As a former teammate of Luka Doncic, the current Dallas Mavericks forward has long been linked to the Lakers, and would become the team’s new starting power forward if Rob Pelinka can get a deal done.

Here’s a slight twist on his Washington trade idea, one that includes Jaden Hardy instead of Knecht, who is no longer on the team.

Los Angeles Lakers receive: PJ Washington

Dallas Mavericks receive: Jaden Hardy, Jarred Vanderbilt, and a 2032 second-round pick (originally from the Washington Wizards)

“For the Lakers, the logic is clear,” Sapekta wrote on why this Lakers trade idea for the forward makes sense. “Washington would give them a starting-caliber forward who fits next to Doncic, Reaves, Kessler, Sexton, and Grimes. He can defend multiple positions, rebound, hit open threes, and bring playoff experience.”

Washington has long been mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, and if he becomes available, the athletic forward would likely be Los Angeles’s best target, as he fits the team’s needs across the board.

Derrick Jones Jr. Swap Idea

While Washington might be the ideal Lakers trade target, Jones has also been rumored to be in the mix as a potential addition. He lacks the size to be a true starting power forward, but with his defensive upside and athletic versatility, he offers much of the same skill set as a rim-runner and finisher, plus experience playing with Doncic.

Earlier in the offseason, amid the buzz and reporting about Jones as a realistic name the Lakers could get, Sapetka offered a few different trade proposals that would see the current Clippers player move across town.

One trade idea stands out above the rest:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap

Perhaps adding someone else like Hardy or Adou Thiero could get the Clippers to be more interested in this deal, but the first-round pick swap is what matters most to them. They would have to add Vanderbilt, but adding a key draft asset could be enough for the tanking team to engage in trade talks on the forward with the Lakers.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” Maxwell Ogden wrote on Jones as a realistic Lakers trade target. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

Day’Ron Sharpe Proposal To Give Los Angeles A Walker Kessler Backup

Though adding a power forward is a need for the Lakers, getting someone to play behind Kessler is as important. While the team was previously linked to Jalen Smith of the Chicago Bulls, someone like Sharpe could arrive on a cheaper price, and according to some new reports, could be coming available this season.

The Lakers Collective podcast recently said the team could add Sharpe for two second-round picks, but considering the $10 million he’s owed this season, adding another player in a deal is probably the most realistic way the center would wind up in Los Angeles.

If Brooklyn is interested, perhaps this Sharpe trade idea could work:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Day’Ron Sharpe

Brooklyn Nets receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, a 2031 second-round pick, and a 2032 second-round pick

“He’s not trade-eligible until December 15, but the Lakers should be keeping a close eye on Sharpe with designs to acquire him this season if possible,” Collin Keane wrote on Sharpe as a Lakers trade target. “Sharpe is a good rebounder on both sides of the floor, and he’s constantly improving. Last season, Sharpe appeared in a career-high 62 games and tallied career highs in rebounds per game (6.7) and points per game (8.7) for Brooklyn.”

To be clear, while these Lakers trade ideas could be considered realistic, they would all rely on the hope that opposing teams with these top targets would be interested in getting back Vanderbilt in a deal. If he doesn’t move the needle, Pelinka might have to entertain moving someone like Jake LaRavia if it means truly landing a roster upgrade.

For the time being, the franchise is still reportedly interested in a deal, and the rumors won’t stop until the early February trade deadline comes around, or if the Lakers find others on the roster who can pick up the pieces in the frontcourt this season.