LA Lakers Set Eyes On 2 NBA Finals Centers: Report

The LA Lakers are now in the hunt for a new center, and their eyes are set on two valuable defensive big men who have had previous experience in the NBA Finals.

These centers are Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks, the reigning 2026 NBA champions, and Robert Williams, who was the starting center for the Boston Celtics, when they played in the NBA Finals in 2022. Williams is now playing with the Portland Trail Blazers.

However, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that the two are very willing to continue with their roles in their current teams.

“The Lakers have been linked to all sorts of veteran big men in the forthcoming free agent market as well,” Fischer said. “They could emerge as a suitor for the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson and the Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III, although sources say both players are very open to remaining in their incumbent roles with the Knicks and Blazers.”

Robinson, Williams’ Fits With The LA Lakers

Robinson played a crucial role in the Knicks’ title run, patrolling the paint as a rebounder and rim protector. He was also a lob threat for the Knicks, putting up 3.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game during the NBA Finals.

In the regular season, he recorded 5.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game on an efficient 72.3% shooting.

On the other hand, Robert Williams remained a solid contributor on both ends of the floor for the Trail Blazers, despite numerous injuries throughout the season. Williams averaged 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game in the regular season.

In the playoffs, Williams was a key cog in Portland’s game plan against San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama in the first round. He had 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game in five games against the Spurs.

The two may not be the A-list centers Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is looking for in the offseason, but the two could provide the Lakers a solid boost on the defensive end and in rebounding, on top of being lob threats and pick-and-roll partners with the Slovenian star.

What Luka Doncic Wants To See From The LA Lakers in the Offseason

Luka Doncic has been in constant communication with the Lakers’ front office while making the most of the offseason. His biggest wish is for the Lakers to get an A-list center, NBA insider Dave McMenamin reported.

“While the 27-year-old Doncic is preparing for another season squarely in his prime, he has made one roster preference clear to Pelinka and Redick, sources said. It’s the same one he made in the days after he first arrived in Los Angeles 16 months ago. “Luka’s first and foremost desire is an A-list center,” the source said,” McMenamin reported.

Currently, the Lakers have DeAndre Ayton, who has an $8.1 million player option ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

Ayton averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game in the regular season, but his subpar defense and effort were a cause of concern.