Fiancée Of Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Warriors Game

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up their 2026-27 season when they host the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers head into the year with a much different roster after a lot of changes over the offseason.

Fiancée Of Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Walker Kessler will make his Lakers debut on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, his fiancée (Abbie Stockard) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Tonight is Walker’s first game of the season as a Laker🤍 Figured it was time to share a few of my favorites with him!”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Walker Kessler: “❤️”

@hannahbmiller__: “Such an incredible day with you two!!! Good luck tonight, Walker!!!”

@camillecathey_: “These are absolutely gorgeous 💛💛💛💛!!!! Let’s go Walker!!!”

@hannahreesewebb: “He’s gonna kill it!! You’re such a supportive partner💪🏼❤️”

Looking At Kessler

Kessler was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.

His career averages are 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 68.1% from the field in 201 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.”

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last won a title in 2020.