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Fiancée Of Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Warriors Game

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EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Walker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers during Los Angeles Lakers Media Day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers will open up their 2026-27 season when they host the Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers head into the year with a much different roster after a lot of changes over the offseason.

Fiancée Of Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyWalker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks on the court during player introductions before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89.

Walker Kessler will make his Lakers debut on Wednesday.

Ahead of the game, his fiancée (Abbie Stockard) made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

She wrote: “Tonight is Walker’s first game of the season as a Laker🤍 Figured it was time to share a few of my favorites with him!”

Comments On Her Post

GettyWalker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers throws the ceremonial pitch prior to the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on September 3, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Walker Kessler: “❤️”

@hannahbmiller__: “Such an incredible day with you two!!! Good luck tonight, Walker!!!”

@camillecathey_: “These are absolutely gorgeous 💛💛💛💛!!!! Let’s go Walker!!!”

@hannahreesewebb: “He’s gonna kill it!! You’re such a supportive partner💪🏼❤️”

Looking At Kessler

GettyYaxel Lendeborg #1 of the Golden State Warriors is fouled by Walker Kessler #14 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Warriors defeated the Lakers 101-89

Kessler was the 22nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Auburn.

He had spent the first four seasons of his career playing for the Utah Jazz.

His career averages are 9.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.4 blocks per contest while shooting 68.1% from the field in 201 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “BREAKING: The Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz for unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, sources tell ESPN. Kessler will sign a massive four-year, $130 million deal with the Lakers.”

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a news conference before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena on October 13, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Lakers got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last won a title in 2020.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Fiancée Of Los Angeles Lakers Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Before Warriors Game

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