Former Lakers Polarizing Center Announces Sudden NBA Retirement

The NBA bids farewell to a veteran as another familiar face, Tristan Thompson, has officially retired after 14 years in the league.

The hard-nosed Canadian big man, best known for his tenacity on the boards and loyalty to the Cleveland Cavaliers, has finally said goodbye to the game.

According to Basketball Forever, Thompson officially retired from the NBA after 13 seasons and numerous accolades.

“Thompson, 35, retires as a 1x NBA champion (2016) and an NBA All-Rookie Second Team selection in 2012. He averaged 8.3 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.0 APG in 819 career games and 478 starts,” the source wrote.

Thompson, a former No. 4 pick last played for the Cavs last season as part of a two-year return stint. He played 11 of his 13 seasons in Cleveland and enjoyed a career as one of the most durable big men in the league.

Thompson’s Short But Memorable Lakers Stint

After a decade with Cleveland, Thompson became a journeyman in the NBA. He signed with the Boston Celtics for the 2020-21 season and he played 54 games before leaving. He then suited up briefly for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Chicago Bulls in 2021-22.

After that season, Thompson was not re-signed for the 2022-23 season meaning he didn’t play for any team. However, ahead of the 2023 playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers took him for a short contract during the postseason. Thompson was also a polarizing name because of some of his interactions off the court.

Thompson reunited with his former Cleveland teammate LeBron James as the Lakers had a run to the Western Conference Finals. He played in six playoff games that year as the Lakers fell short of the Finals.

At L.A. even for a short stint, Thompson was a leader. His off-court contributions were more valuable than what he did on the court as the Lakers enjoyed a deep run. He had the championship pedigree and the relationship with James which was crucial.

After that postseason, he returned to the Cavaliers on a one-year deal for the 2023-24 season. He played 49 games that year and 40 games the next which marked his final season in the NBA.

A Cleveland Legend

Thompson joined Cleveland in 2011 and was the highest-drafted Canadian-born player in league history at the time. He played 60 games as a rookie and started 25 of them. He became a starter in the seasons that followed.

Thompson was part of the Cavs’ early rebuild before James made a return in 2014. Although by then, Thompson’s starting role became limited and he split the starting center spot with Timofey Mozgov.

The 2015-16 season was Thompson’s most memorable year as he helped the Cavaliers to their first-ever championship. The 2016 Final was a repeat of the 2015 showpiece against the Golden State Warriors. Thompson was on show for Cleveland as he averaged 10.3 points and 10.1 rebounds in the seven series games.

Thompson confirmed his retirement, acknowledging that “father time” had caught up with him after failing to secure a roster spot for this season. He expressed excitement about life after basketball.