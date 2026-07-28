Former Lakers Center Lands New Team as Search for Big Man Continues

Christian Koloko has found his next NBA opportunity.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center has agreed to a one-year contract with the New Orleans Pelicans, according to HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto, giving the 26-year-old another chance to establish himself after spending time with four organizations over the past two seasons.

The move comes as the Lakers continue evaluating ways to bolster their frontcourt, though Koloko’s future in New Orleans remains uncertain. According to Scotto, he will compete for the Pelicans’ final roster spot, meaning he still must earn a place on the regular-season roster.

Koloko Overcame Long Odds to Revive NBA Career

Koloko appeared in 39 games over two seasons with the Lakers, averaging 2.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists while providing depth in the frontcourt.

His path back to the NBA was anything but routine.

The Lakers took a chance on Koloko by signing him to a two-way contract before the 2024-25 season, though his return to the court depended on one final hurdle. After sitting out the entire 2023-24 campaign because of blood clot issues, he needed approval from the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel before he could resume his career.

That clearance came on Oct. 29, 2024, paving the way for his long-awaited return.

Koloko made his Lakers debut a week later against the Memphis Grizzlies after Anthony Davis was ruled out and Christian Wood remained sidelined following knee surgery. His opportunities increased even further when Jaxson Hayes went down with a left ankle sprain, allowing the 7-footer to carve out a larger role as an energetic rim protector and rebounder.

Despite flashes of promise, Koloko never carved out a permanent role in Los Angeles’ rotation.

The Lakers waived him early last season after signing Drew Timme.

Koloko spent the remainder of the 2025-26 season bouncing between the NBA and the G League, suiting up for the Austin Spurs before signing two 10-day contracts with the Memphis Grizzlies. He later finished the season with the Atlanta Hawks on a two-way contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent on June 29 when Atlanta declined to tender him a qualifying offer.

Lakers Still Looking for Frontcourt Reinforcements

Koloko’s agreement with New Orleans comes as the Lakers continue searching for another center despite overhauling the position this offseason.

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, Los Angeles remains in the market for frontcourt help even after acquiring Walker Kessler in a blockbuster trade and signing veteran Kevon Looney in free agency.

The concern centers on durability.

Kessler appeared in only five games last season because of injuries, while Looney played just 21. Those health concerns have prompted the Lakers to continue exploring the center market despite already carrying 16 guaranteed contracts and no available roster spots.

Woike identified Milwaukee Bucks reserve Jericho Sims, Chicago Bulls big man Jalen Smith and Pelicans center Karlo Matković as potential trade options.

Koloko was notably absent from that list.

Instead, he’ll head to New Orleans to compete with Derik Queen, Yves Missi, DeAndre Jordan and Matković for what Scotto described as the Pelicans’ final roster spot.

For now, Koloko’s next opportunity lies with the Pelicans, where he will attempt to earn a place on the opening-night roster. Meanwhile, the Lakers continue evaluating ways to strengthen their frontcourt, suggesting their offseason work around Luka Dončić may not yet be finished.