Former Lakers Guard Lands New NBA Deal Days After Being Cut

Former Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Finds New Team After Latest Release

Kobe Bufkin is getting another NBA opportunity, this time with a Western Conference rival of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Utah Jazz are signing the former Lakers guard to a two-way contract, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported Wednesday, just four days after Bufkin was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans.

The move gives the 23-year-old another chance to establish himself in the league after a promising stint with the Lakers’ G League affiliate last season failed to translate into a permanent roster spot in Los Angeles.

According to Fischer, Utah is using a newly opened two-way slot to sign Bufkin.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Jazz are waiving forward Blake Hinson, another former Lakers prospect, to create the opening.

For Bufkin, the signing represents a quick turnaround after an uncertain end to training camp.

Former Lakers Guard Kobe Bufkin Gets Another NBA Opportunity

Bufkin spent part of the 2025-26 season with the Lakers after emerging as one of the G League’s most productive guards.

Los Angeles initially signed him to a 10-day contract in January before rewarding his performances with a two-year standard NBA deal in February.

The former Michigan standout was averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds through 14 regular-season games with South Bay when the Lakers announced his signing.

He shot 52.2% from the field and 43.1% from 3-point range during that stretch, providing the organization with an intriguing developmental option.

But his NBA opportunities were limited.

Bufkin averaged 2.9 points in 16 appearances for Los Angeles, playing just 7.4 minutes per game.

With the Lakers preparing for the postseason, the organization waived him April 10 to create an opening on its 15-man roster.

The decision ended his brief tenure despite his impressive G League production.

Bufkin subsequently joined the Pelicans on a training camp contract in July, hoping to secure another NBA opportunity.

New Orleans waived him Saturday as teams finalized their opening-night rosters.

His time on the free-agent market proved brief.

Jazz Waive Another Former Lakers Prospect to Make Room

Bufkin’s arrival in Utah comes at the expense of Hinson, who has his own connection to Los Angeles.

The Lakers signed Hinson to a two-way contract after he went undrafted out of Pittsburgh in 2024, but waived him before training camp began that September.

Hinson eventually earned another NBA opportunity with Utah.

He averaged 11.9 points in 14 appearances for the Jazz last season, shooting an impressive 51.3% from the field and 46.8% from beyond the arc.

Despite those numbers, Utah is reportedly moving on to add another guard.

Bufkin will join the Jazz on a two-way deal, allowing the organization to develop him between the NBA roster and its G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

Under NBA rules, two-way players can be active for up to 50 regular-season games and are not eligible for the playoffs unless their contracts are converted.

Bufkin was originally selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Injuries and limited playing opportunities have slowed his development, but his G League performances have demonstrated his scoring ability.

The Lakers ultimately decided not to keep him.

Now, another Western Conference team is willing to see whether that potential can translate into a lasting NBA role.