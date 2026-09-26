Lakers’ Former No. 2 Overall Pick Sends Bold 2-Word Message After Getting Cut

Welp. That former Laker everyone remembers is on the move again. But he doesn’t seem to be bothered. D’Angelo Russell, the Lakers’ No. 2 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.

“The Memphis Grizzlies have waived D’Angelo Russell, sources tell ESPN,” NBA insider Shams Charania reported on X, formerly Twitter. “With Memphis needing to trim its roster, this frees Russell up to potentially land somewhere before the start of the season,” Charania reported.

Russell, 30, has been around for quite a while now. Enough that he has had two stints with the Lakers, with both ending rather unceremoniously. That is, both of Russell’s tenures with the Lakers ended with fans growing frustrated with him.

Former Lakers Star Makes Thoughts Clear After Getting Cut

After learning that the Grizzlies moved on from him, Russell, a one-time All-Star, took to social media to post a video of his daughter, Mila-Rose Russell, with the caption “Life good.”

Of course, fans had fun teasing Russell in the comments, as if the free-agent NBA star is using his daughter’s video to distract himself from getting cut and show that he couldn’t care less about being waived.

That is certainly not to say that Russell is a longshot to play in the NBA again. Although he has been traded six times — most recently from the Washington Wizards to the Grizzlies as a part of a blockbuster six-team trade — Russell has had a productive career, averaging 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Russell already has his sights set on his next team.

“It shouldn’t shock anyone that the Grizzlies waived D’Angelo Russell,” NBA insider Brett Siegel wrote in an X post, “who was destined to hit waivers since the moment he was traded to Memphis this offseason. Russell, sources said, wants to join a playoff-contending team.”

What Could Come Next for Russell

Russell is already being linked to multiple teams, one being the Miami Heat, which has reportedly been in the market for a veteran guard.

“With roster and cap flexibility, (it’s) hard to see why D’Angelo Russell wouldn’t be worth a shot by the Heat,” Heat insider Ira Winderman wrote on X. “With the Nick Richards and Myron Gardner contracts, there still would be the ability down the road to add a buyout veteran.”

While the Heat has been mentioned as a potential suitor for Russell, the team already has a full training camp roster.

And for those wondering, the Lakers are probably not going to re-up with Russell for a third time. At least not while they have a full backcourt, with reserves Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Cameron Carr and Bronny James all lined up for minutes.

That noted, there is always a market for a proven veteran guard. Although Russell has become a journeyman since being dealt from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Lakers ahead of 2023 trade deadline, it was just two years ago that Russell averaged a serviceable 12 points and nearly five assists per game as the Lakers’ backup point guard.