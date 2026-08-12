Report: Former Lakers Star’s Rumored Move to Israeli Club Gets Major Update

It hasn’t been an easy past year for Russell Westbrook. The former NBA Most Valuable Player finds himself in another familiar spot in free agency with no serious interest around the league.

Westbrook, 37, completed the 2025-26 season with the Sacramento Kings, his third team in three seasons. Right now, a chance for a new team is on the table, but it may not be in the NBA.

Recent rumors have pegged Westbrook with a move to Israeli team Hapoel Tel Aviv. However, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel, those reports do not appear to hold up under scrutiny.

“Amid rumors surrounding Russell Westbrook potentially discussing a deal with Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv, I do not believe that to be true,” Siegel wrote. “I’ve asked multiple people with different teams around the NBA if they’ve heard such and nobody has heard about this.”

Westbrook remains an unrestricted free agent which leaves him open to such opportunities. It is not the first time an NBA veteran sought movement overseas, but the NBA option may not be closed for him yet.

Insider Shuts Down ex-Lakers Star Russell Westbrook’s Rumored Move Overseas

Westbrook played his most recent season on a veteran minimum deal and with the Kings looking to gain flexibility, they were not keen on re-signing him. He did mention that he doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon but whether his career continues in the NBA is up for speculation.

The European rumors are something new, but understandable considering how no team has jumped on the opportunity of signing Westbrook in the open market. This is an option if any chance of signing him remains quiet.

However, for now, those rumors are being downplayed as just rumors. Westbrook has certainly bounced between teams, since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2019, the longest he has stayed in a franchise is the four years he had in L.A., sharing two years each with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

Overseas would be the biggest bounce but one that would be an option if Westbrook doesn’t get a team in the NBA.

What’s Next for Westbrook

Westbrook may not be planning on retiring soon but he is in the final phase of his career. He is facing almost similar dynamics to last season as he didn’t get a team until very late in the offseason when the Kings signed him.

It makes a late signing remain possible. Westbrook did not join the Kings until mid-October last year, but whether he will be willing to wait that long remains to be seen. Various uncertainties come with waiting so long.

Teams that could use veteran additions have already signed players. The option for Westbrook is limited to who would be willing to add him as a rotational piece.

The Kings were non-contenders, and likely any team willing to take on Westbrook would also be in a similar situation. The option to return to Sacramento is not yet shut. However, the franchise already let go of another veteran, DeMar DeRozan, which signals an intent to move forward without their most seasoned stars.

Westbrook is no longer in his triple-double prime but from last season’s performance, he showed he can be a valuable role player in the right setup. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals.