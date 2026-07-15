Former Los Angeles Lakers Fan Favorite Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Quincy Olivari is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.5% from three-point range in three games.

It’s worth noting that Olivari is currently a free agent (as of July 15) who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Olivari’s play in Las Vegas could help land him a deal (or training-camp invite) with a team for this upcoming season.

Looking At Olivari’s Career

Olivari played four seasons of college basketball at Rice (and one with Xavier).

During his final season, he averaged 19.1 points while shooting 40.9% from three-point range in 34 games for the Musketeers.

After going undrafted, Olivari played well for the Lakers during the 2024-25 preseason.

He became a fan favorite.

Olivari ended up getting signed by the Lakers (and he appeared in two games).

That said, the Lakers waived him to sign Trey Jemison.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on January 15, 2025): “The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign former Pelicans center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Quincy Olivari, sources tell ESPN. Jemison adds some frontcourt physicality for Lakers. He has averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games.”

Olivari After Los Angeles

Olivari then signed with the Detroit Pistons, but he only played for their G League affiliate.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in 19 games (four starts) for the Motor City Cruise.

There is no question that Olivari will be worth watching before the end of the offseason.