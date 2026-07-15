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Former Los Angeles Lakers Fan Favorite Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: A detailed view of the Los Angeles Lakers logo at midcourt before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Quincy Olivari is currently playing for the Portland Trail Blazers at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 25-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 37.5% from three-point range in three games.

It’s worth noting that Olivari is currently a free agent (as of July 15) who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

GettyQuincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by De’Anthony Melton #8 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Olivari’s play in Las Vegas could help land him a deal (or training-camp invite) with a team for this upcoming season.

Looking At Olivari’s Career

GettyQuincy Olivari #8 of the Xavier Musketeers takes a selfie with fans after beating the Villanova Wildcats 56-53 at the Cintas Center on February 07, 2024 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Olivari played four seasons of college basketball at Rice (and one with Xavier).

During his final season, he averaged 19.1 points while shooting 40.9% from three-point range in 34 games for the Musketeers.

After going undrafted, Olivari played well for the Lakers during the 2024-25 preseason.

He became a fan favorite.

Olivari ended up getting signed by the Lakers (and he appeared in two games).

That said, the Lakers waived him to sign Trey Jemison.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on January 15, 2025): “The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign former Pelicans center Trey Jemison on a two-way NBA contract and waiving Quincy Olivari, sources tell ESPN. Jemison adds some frontcourt physicality for Lakers. He has averaged 5.1 points and 4.3 rebounds across 41 career NBA games.”

GettyQuincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers is guarded by De’Anthony Melton #8 and Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Olivari After Los Angeles

Olivari then signed with the Detroit Pistons, but he only played for their G League affiliate.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 34.4% from three-point range in 19 games (four starts) for the Motor City Cruise.

GettyQuincy Olivari #41 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots over Jonathan Kuminga #00 and Brandin Podziemski #2 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half of their preseason game at Chase Center on October 18, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

There is no question that Olivari will be worth watching before the end of the offseason.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Fan Favorite Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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