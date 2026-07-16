3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

Gabe Vincent is coming off a season where he appeared in 53 games (seven starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

The former UC Santa Barbara guard finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.

At the end of the season, Vincent became a free agent.

As of July 16, he still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Looking At Vincent

Vincent went undrafted in 2018.

He was able to latch on with the Miami Heat where he spent the first four years of his career.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Vincent averaged 12.7 points per contest while shooting 37.8% from three-point range in 22 games (all starts).

He then signed a deal with the Lakers before the 2023-24 season.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) wrote on June 30, 2023: “Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.”

Vincent’s tenure with the Lakers did not go as planned, but he still has the ability to be a solid role player for another franchise.

It will be interesting to see where he signs for the 2026-27 season.

Looking At The Lakers

The Lakers are always among the most talked about teams in the league.

That said, they will be even more intriguing next season, as they are going into their first year without LeBron James since 2018-19.

Last season, the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.