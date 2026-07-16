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3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers attempts a three-point basket against Tre Jones #33 of the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter at Crypto.com Arena on January 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Gabe Vincent is coming off a season where he appeared in 53 games (seven starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks.

The former UC Santa Barbara guard finished the regular season with averages of 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 35.2% from the field and 34.1% from three-point range.

GettyHead coach J.J. Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks with Gabe Vincent #7 during the second half app at Footprint Center on October 28, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

At the end of the season, Vincent became a free agent.

As of July 16, he still remains available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Looking At Vincent

GettyGabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on December 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vincent went undrafted in 2018.

He was able to latch on with the Miami Heat where he spent the first four years of his career.

GettyGabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during their game at FTX Arena on February 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

During the 2023 NBA playoffs, Vincent averaged 12.7 points per contest while shooting 37.8% from three-point range in 22 games (all starts).

He then signed a deal with the Lakers before the 2023-24 season.

Shams Charania (now with ESPN) wrote on June 30, 2023: “Free agent guard Gabe Vincent has agreed on a three-year, $33 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Vincent’s agent, Bill Neff, negotiated the new deal for a tremendous undrafted success story.”

GettyGabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during warm up before a season opening game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Vincent’s tenure with the Lakers did not go as planned, but he still has the ability to be a solid role player for another franchise.

It will be interesting to see where he signs for the 2026-27 season.

Looking At The Lakers

GettyHead coach JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 18, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Lakers are always among the most talked about teams in the league.

That said, they will be even more intriguing next season, as they are going into their first year without LeBron James since 2018-19.

Last season, the Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Is Still An NBA Free Agent

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