Lakers Predicted to ‘Regret’ Role Players 3-Year, $33 Million Contract

When the Los Angeles Lakers signed Gabe Vincent in the offseason ahead of the 2024 campaign, the hope was for him to play how he did for the Miami Heat. Vincent was an excellent role player for the Heat, averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists per game in the 2022-23 playoffs. Vincent also shot 37.8% from 3-point range on 6.1 attempts per game during the Heat’s NBA finals run.

Due to his performance, Vincent landed a three-year, $33 million deal with the Lakers. However, in his first season with the Lakers, he appeared in just 11 regular-season games due to a knee injury.

Given his tough play on the court and the injury, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report predicted his contract is one that Los Angeles “will regret most.”

“While Vincent’s contract isn’t long, he missed most of his first year with the Lakers and shot 10.7 percent from three-point range in 11 regular season games,” Pincus wrote on September 6. “L.A.’s budget was so tight that it couldn’t add free agents on standard contracts this offseason (outside of its two drafted players).

“Vincent may bounce back with a healthy season.”

Vincent Gave Positive Update on His Health

Vincent played in the playoffs, appearing for the Los Angeles Lakers in all five games. In the postseason, he averaged 1.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 13.8 minutes per game.

While he struggled in big moments, it’s tough to make an immediate impact after missing most of the year.

Now, he appears to be healthy after returning late in the season, a positive sign for the Lakers.

He spoke with Fox 40 Sports about his injury, saying he’s gotten healthy this offseason.

“It was very unfortunate, it was a frustrating year trying to battle through that and obviously having to give in eventually and have surgery and then return at the tail end of the year,” Vincent said in August. “But definitely had some time this offseason to get healthy and looking forward to the year.”

Expectations for Vincent in 2024-25 Season

If Vincent has a role similar to the one he played with the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers would have an above-average professional who could help the first or second unit. He didn’t start in any game last season, but if he’s healthy and plays well, he could get run with the first unit.

He’s also been a serviceable 3-point shooter for parts of his career. His best 3-point shooting campaign came in 2022-23. Vincent shot 36.% from 3-point range on 4.8 attempts per game that year.

He admitted it was a tough year but highlighted the offseason changes and is looking forward to the future.

“I think we just had a lot of movement going on. With the new coaching staff now and obviously me coming to a new team, I was trying just to get my feet under me,” Vincent said. “But unfortunately with the injury that set me back quite a bit which made things a little difficult. But we have a new staff now and I’m feeling healthy, so we’re looking forward to the year.”