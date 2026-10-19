Ex-Los Angeles Lakers Starter Still A Free Agent One Day Before NBA Season

With just one day before the official start of the 2026-27 NBA season, former Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard Gabe Vincent remains a free agent.

Vincent was traded from the Lakers to the Atlanta Hawks at the 2026 deadline in a deal that saw Luke Kennard head to Los Angeles.

After finishing off his three-year, $33 million contract, despite being linked with some teams, Vincent remains an unrestricted free agent.

Former Los Angeles Lakers Point Guard Still In Free Agency

Writing for Bleacher Report about some of the top free agents available, Grant Hughes named the former Lakers starter as one of those players.

“Like many players who establish themselves in South Beach, Gabe Vincent had a hard time recapturing his top form upon leaving the Miami Heat,” he wrote. “In four seasons with Miami, the 6’2″ guard established himself as a useful defender and reliable shot-maker. Though he’ll never be confused with a knockdown sniper, Vincent has been good for at least 34.0 percent from distance in three of the last five years.” Play

Last season, he averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 assists, and one rebound, and while those numbers don’t necessarily match up with the money he was getting paid, which is why the Lakers traded him, he could be a veteran ball handler either on a young or title-hopeful team.

“Throw out an injury-plagued first season with the Lakers in 2023-24, and Vincent has also been durable, appearing in an average of 65 games over the last half-decade,” Hughes added. “Some team in need of an experienced two-way guard who can get the ball up the floor, defend both backcourt spots and step into big shots without fear should put in a call to Vincent.”

Vincent reportedly had an offer to join the New York Knicks, but turned that down.

Now, he might wish he took the chance to join the champions, as just a day before the season, he’s still without a team and stuck in free agency.

Gabe Vincent Landing Spots

The Knicks could have been a solid landing spot for Vincent, should he have chosen to sign with them.

“The New York Knicks were looking at Vincent for a spot on their camp roster. They have already signed five veterans to deals for training camp. However, Vincent chose not to take that path. The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported that the ex-Hawk preferred to ‘wait for a more sure-fire opportunity,'” Dallin Ballard wrote about the former Lakers player.

Instead of New York, Vincent has been linked back to the Heat, where he had the best stint of his career. Miami could use another point guard, and if he arrived on a minimum deal, it’s hard to see that not being a positive reunion for both sides.

“Sure, Vincent has not been good since leaving the Heat, but he could very easily find that magic again with the coaching staff that clearly believed in him,” Alexy Berson wrote on Vincent as a potential last-minute addition. “He would very quickly integrate himself into a system that he knows well and could be ready if Dru Smith is, in fact, out. Considering Smith’s injury history, it would be best for him not to rush his return.”

Additionally, with the Ben Simmons injury, the Sacramento Kings could be in the market for another veteran comfortable with the ball in his hands. Other teams without a ton of point guard depth could also have interest, but the fact that he hasn’t been picked up yet signals Vincent won’t be on a roster to start the season.

After playing several years with the Lakers before then getting traded at the 2026 deadline, Vincent remains a free agent one day before the new NBA season begins.