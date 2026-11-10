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Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard Linked to Sacramento Kings

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Gabe Vincent, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 05: Gabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the second half of a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden on December 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent remains a free agent nearly a month into the 2026-27 season.

Vincent split his time with the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season. The Lakers traded him and a second-round pick to the Hawks at the deadline in exchange for Luke Kennard.

In free agency, Vincent was linked to his former team, the Miami Heat, as well as the New York Knicks.

Sacramento Kings Interested in Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent
GettyGabe Vincent #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a 3-pointer against the Dallas Mavericks in the first half of a preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Mavericks defeated the Lakers 121-94.

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking at Gabe Vincent as one of their options as a backup point guard.

The Kings have been looking to add a veteran guard to help the development of Darius Acuff Jr., who has been off to a great start to this NBA career. They lost Ben Simmons less than a week before the start of the season after he tore his right Achilles tendon.

In 53 games last season, Vincent averaged 4.4 points in 16.6 minutes. He appeared in 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and 24 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Porter Jr., who was waived before the start of the season by the Milwaukee Bucks, is another player being targeted by the Kings.

Gabe Vincent’s NBA Career

Gabe Vincent
GettyGabe Vincent #2 of the Miami Heat brings the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena on June 04, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

After four seasons at UC Santa Barbara, Gabe Vincent entered the 2018 NBA draft. He went undrafted but was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Sacramento Kings. He played the first two seasons of his pro basketball career in the NBA G League with the Kings’ affiliate team, the Stockton Kings.

The Miami Heat signed him to a two-way contract midway through the 2019-20 NBA season. He had his breakout campaign during the 2022-23 season, when the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the regular season. He was even better during their NBA Finals run, putting up 12.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22 games as the Heat lost to the Nuggets in five.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed him that summer to a three-year, $33 million contract. However, his debut season with the Lakers was marred by a knee injury, limiting him to just 11 games. He never got his footing in Los Angeles and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the final year of his deal.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard Linked to Sacramento Kings

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