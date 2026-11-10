Former Los Angeles Lakers Guard Linked to Sacramento Kings

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent remains a free agent nearly a month into the 2026-27 season.

Vincent split his time with the Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season. The Lakers traded him and a second-round pick to the Hawks at the deadline in exchange for Luke Kennard.

In free agency, Vincent was linked to his former team, the Miami Heat, as well as the New York Knicks.

Sacramento Kings Interested in Gabe Vincent

According to Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Sacramento Kings are reportedly looking at Gabe Vincent as one of their options as a backup point guard.

The Kings have been looking to add a veteran guard to help the development of Darius Acuff Jr., who has been off to a great start to this NBA career. They lost Ben Simmons less than a week before the start of the season after he tore his right Achilles tendon.

In 53 games last season, Vincent averaged 4.4 points in 16.6 minutes. He appeared in 29 games for the Los Angeles Lakers and 24 games for the Atlanta Hawks.

Kevin Porter Jr., who was waived before the start of the season by the Milwaukee Bucks, is another player being targeted by the Kings.

Gabe Vincent’s NBA Career

After four seasons at UC Santa Barbara, Gabe Vincent entered the 2018 NBA draft. He went undrafted but was signed to an Exhibit 10 contract by the Sacramento Kings. He played the first two seasons of his pro basketball career in the NBA G League with the Kings’ affiliate team, the Stockton Kings.

The Miami Heat signed him to a two-way contract midway through the 2019-20 NBA season. He had his breakout campaign during the 2022-23 season, when the Heat made it all the way to the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets.

Vincent averaged 9.4 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in the regular season. He was even better during their NBA Finals run, putting up 12.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22 games as the Heat lost to the Nuggets in five.

The Los Angeles Lakers signed him that summer to a three-year, $33 million contract. However, his debut season with the Lakers was marred by a knee injury, limiting him to just 11 games. He never got his footing in Los Angeles and was traded to the Atlanta Hawks midway through the final year of his deal.