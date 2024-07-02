Lakers Linked to 39% 3-Point Shooter in NBA Free Agency

For the Lakers, interest in Raptors guard Gary Trent isn’t exactly new. They poked around on a potential deal for Trent two years ago, back when they were shopping Talen Horton-Tucker (remember him?) and Kendrick Nunn, but weren’t able to come up with a workable package. Now, in the wake of their disappointment in losing out on Klay Thompson, the Lakers could potentially make another run at Trent.

That’s the latest word from The Athletic, where beat reporter Jovan Buha pegs Trent—along with Sixers guard Buddy Hield, also a free agent—as a potential Lakers target now that Thompson is off to Dallas.

Wrote Buha: “Gary Trent Jr. and Buddy Hield are both elite shooters who would improve LA’s floor spacing. They’re also players the Lakers have pursued in multiple trade configurations in recent seasons. Trent is a client of Klutch Sports, the agency that also represents LeBron (James), Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish and Bronny James. Hield is a former client of Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, who is a former agent.”

Lakers Options Hinge on LeBron James

Complicating the pursuit of either of those players, though, is the Lakers’ uncertainty around what they’ll be able to offer. That depends largely on James’ next contract. James is a free agent and expected to re-sign with the Lakers, but he could take a lesser deal to create room for the Lakers to offer their midlevel exception, contracts that can run up to $12.9 million in the first year.

Reports have held that James would have been willing to take less if it meant the Lakers could sign a top-level player, which would have included Thompson. Center Jonas Valanciunas and guard James Harden were also on that list, but Valanciunas signed in Washington and Harden re-signed with the Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan is still a viable option for the Lakers, and while he has made no secrete of his desire to play for his hometown Lakers, would he accept a discounted deal to do so? And would his lack of 3-point prowess and reliance on the midrange game make him a poor fit for the Lakers?

Gary Trent a Consistent 3-Point Shooter

Trent might make more sense on a Lakers team that needs spacing for James and Davis, who operate best around the basket. He is still only 25, and has established himself as one of the most consistent 3-point shooters in the league in the last five years. Trent shot 39.3% from the 3-point line last season, on 6.4 attempts per game, averaging 13.7 points. He is a career 38.7% 3-point shooter.

That would have been the benefit of adding Thompson, of course. The idea there was to have Thompson’s deft shooting stretch the floor for James and Davis, and now that Thompson is slated to be elsewhere, getting a different shooter in his place would be the best option.

As Buha pointed out, though, the Lakers will have 15 roster spots filled when James signs his new contract. The team will have to move somebody else to create the room for a free-agent signing.

Not much has happened yet for the Lakers. But moves will be coming soon.