Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Stern Response to Popular LeBron James Criticism

LeBron James is arguably the greatest basketball player ever, but many don’t look at him as a great scorer. Despite that, he’s the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.

He may not have the flashy 3-point shooting skills of Stephen Curry or the lethal mid-range game of Kevin Durant, but neither of those guys is going to come close to his scoring record when they retire.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is well aware of the fact that many fans don’t respect his ability on offense.

“When I was growing up, they weren’t talking about it,” James said on a recent episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast. “The least amount of dribbles where you need to get to is how I grew up. Michael Jordan wasn’t out there dribbling a thousand times. As great of a handle as Isaiah Thomas had, Isaiah would get to his spot and raise. All these guys I grew up watching, Grant Hill … Kevin Garnett, it’s good footwork, get over the top. If I’m bigger than you and I get you on my shoulder, my hip, I’m gonna use my size. I see it all the time, I’ll be on social media, and it’s like ‘LeBron has no bag.’ LeBron has no bag and I’m sitting here with 50 billion points.”

Two-time MVP and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big fan of James and called out the people who say the future Hall of Famer has no “bag.”

“If they’re people out there that believe that one of the greatest players to ever be on earth has no bag… Man i’ve seen it all,” Antetokounmpo wrote on X in response to the clip from the “Mind the Game” podcast.

Could James & Antetokounmpo Be Teammates?

There’s no doubt that Antetokounmpo defending James on X will raise some eyebrows. The star big man has been discussed in trade rumors this offseason. On the surface, the Lakers would be an excellent fit.

He’d fit exactly what they need in the frontcourt. Luka Doncic and Antetokounmpo would be among the best duos in the NBA for years to come. Having James on a team with both of them, even if it’s just for a year, would have to make them title favorites. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, it’s not likely to happen.

Antetokounmpo Not on Trade Market Yet

Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in Bucks history and brought Milwaukee a championship. The team isn’t going to trade him unless he wants out.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there’s been no indication that Antetokounmpo is ready to force his way out.

“Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market,” Windhorst said on “Get Up.” “There is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it, the Bucks are not looking to trade him.”

Things can change quickly. The Bucks had another disappointing playoff run, and if they don’t make any big moves this offseason, Antetokounmpo may reevaluate his status with the team. For now, it looks like he’ll stay put.