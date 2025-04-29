Former All-Star Urges $175 Million Superstar to Join Luka Doncic on Lakers

This playoff run is not going according to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being heavy favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves before the start of the series, the team is down 3-1.

The Lakers thought they’d be able to overcome their lack of a rim protector, but it’s proving to be a major problem. Regardless of what happens in this series, the team’s biggest need is clear this offseason.

LeBron James’ future is in question, but if he stays, he might be willing to take a lesser contract to make it easier to add talent. Similar to the Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves down 3-1 in the first round.

It’s been a rough few years for the Bucks since winning the championship in 2021. Giannis Antetokounmpo has started to show signs of frustration, which has led to speculation that he’ll seek a trade.

Former Laker and all-star forward Carlos Boozer believes that Antetokounmpo should join forces with Luka Doncic in Los Angeles.

“If Giannis doesn’t want to come back to Milwaukee, and it’s really up to him if he wants to stay or doesn’t want to stay, that would revitalize the Miami fanbase,” Boozer said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They obviously have a lot of good players. They don’t have that guy, which is kind of what we’re talking about with Houston. They don’t really have that guy. But what’s interesting for me, if I’m Giannis and I don’t want to go back to Milwaukee … maybe play with Luka? Maybe go to L.A.?”

Is Giannis to Lakers Realistic?

The three-year contract extension Antetokounmpo previously signed with the Bucks hasn’t even started yet, so he doesn’t have much leverage in this situation. If he wants to move, he’s going to have to be willing to make things uncomfortable.

The Bucks have no reason to want to move on from one of the best players in franchise history. That said, they may not also be keen on keeping him if he wants out. He can be a free agent after the 2026-27 season.

The problem facing the Lakers is that it’ll be difficult to put together an appealing trade package. They’d almost certainly have to send Austin Reaves to Milwaukee and any draft capital they have. The Lakers likely can’t offer the best package, so they’d need Antetokounmpo to specifically force his way there. It’s unclear what his thoughts on playing in Los Angeles would be at this stage in his career.

Giannis Would Be Perfect in L.A.

There isn’t a player who would be more perfect to pair with Doncic for the future than Antetokounmpo. He hasn’t been talked about as much in recent years with the Bucks not having playoff success, but he’s still a top-five player in the NBA.

His size, rim protection and defensive ability are exactly what the Lakers need next to Doncic. It would also have to be appealing to Antetokounmpo. Doncic loves distributing to athletic big men. He’d gift Antetokounmpo some of the easiest baskets of his career.

If it could happen next season, a trio of Doncic, Antetokounmpo and James would have to be one of the best in NBA history.