Los Angeles Lakers Announce Major Goldin Auctions News

The Los Angeles Lakers are opening a new path for fans and collectors to acquire pieces of franchise history.

The organization announced on July 30 that it has entered a multiyear partnership with Goldin Auctions, an eBay company, making Goldin the Lakers’ official auction-house sponsor. The agreement is expected to feature game-worn jerseys, basketballs, game nets and historical items held in the Lakers’ vault.

For collectors, the most notable part of the announcement is not the sponsorship label. It is the promised access to memorabilia originating from one of the NBA’s most recognizable franchises, including one-of-a-kind pieces that have not traditionally been available to the public.

Goldin Partnership Will Feature Lakers’ Historical Collectibles

The Lakers said the new arrangement will create several ways for fans to interact with exclusive collectibles. That will include premium auctions, live shopping experiences and opportunities to bid on items connected to significant players, games and moments in team history.

“The Lakers have the largest fan base in basketball with hundreds of millions of fans around the world wanting to share in the Lakers storied legacy,” Lakers president of business operations Lon Rosen said in the team’s release. “Our new partnership with Goldin will give passionate fans a premier destination to discover and collect authentic and innovative Lakers memorabilia.”

The inclusion of material from the Lakers’ own archive separates the program from the thousands of team-related items already available through conventional resale marketplaces.

Collectors commonly evaluate memorabilia based on its history and documentation. Items offered through a formal relationship with the team could therefore carry added appeal, particularly when they come with a clear connection to a specific game, player or franchise milestone.

The Lakers did not identify the first pieces that will be offered, announce an inaugural auction date or disclose financial terms of the partnership.

Lakers Auctions Will Include eBay Live Events

The agreement also includes multiple interactive eBay Live streaming events. Those broadcasts will feature notable Lakers memorabilia from the franchise’s archive and allow collectors to participate in live shopping and bidding experiences.

“We’re excited to bring exclusive Los Angeles Lakers pieces to Goldin, showcasing the powerful role collectibles play in bringing communities closer to the history-making moments and athletes they love,” Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin said.

Goldin specializes in high-end sports collectibles, but the eBay Live component could make the Lakers program more accessible than a traditional catalog-style auction. Fans will be able to watch items presented in real time rather than simply scrolling through static listings.

That format also gives the Lakers and Goldin an opportunity to provide the history behind individual pieces. For memorabilia tied to an important game or season, that context can be nearly as important to collectors as the physical item.

Ashish Chhabra, vice president and general manager of eBay Live, described the platform as a way for collectors to discover “unforgettable moments and grails that bring them closer to the game.”

Partnership Adds New Way for Fans to Access Lakers History

The announcement arrives before the Lakers enter their 79th season of competition in October 2026.

Although the partnership will not affect the team’s roster or performance on the court, it gives Lakers fans another way to connect with a history that spans generations. The potential inventory extends beyond jerseys and autographed merchandise to objects actually used during games, including basketballs and nets.

The breadth of that collection could ultimately determine the partnership’s significance for fans. Items connected to championship runs, landmark performances or prominent former Lakers would naturally command more attention than standard team merchandise.

For now, the Lakers have established the structure: Goldin will serve as the team’s official auction destination, eBay Live will host interactive events and pieces from the franchise vault will become available to collectors.

The next important announcement will be what the Lakers choose to put on the auction block first.