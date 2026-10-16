Lakers Dealt Good News As Trade Target, ‘Dream’ 3-And-D Wing Still In Play

While all the recent trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers have been about adding a backup center, finding more wing depth, and perhaps a new starting power forward, that could also be on the table heading into the new season.

One name previously linked to the Lakers as a top trade target was Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers, and though the rumors on him making a cross-town move had died down a bit over the past month, his name was recently brought up as an option for the franchise to go after.

Jones has previous experience playing with Luka Doncic, and with his 3-and-D abilities, he could be the missing piece to the Lakers’ starting lineup, should the Clippers decide moving him is the right move in the final year of his contract, set to earn just over $10 million this season.

Lakers Linked Back To Derrick Jones Jr. In Trade Talk

Answering questions on a Reddit AMA, Lakers reporter Dan Woike of The Athletic brought Jones’ name back up as a realistic target for the franchise.

“I’ve heard the Clippers really value Derrick Jones Jr. as a player and behind the scenes, but if he were available, the Lakers would probably call and hope it turned out better than their last deal with LAC,” Woike said

This isn’t the first time the Lakers have had rumored interest in Jones, as during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, he proved to be the exact type of player that fits with Doncic, and despite now being on the Clippers, he could be a trade target for the Purple and Gold if ever becoming available.

Earlier in the offseason, it was NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints who reported that Jones is on the trade block.

“They have a roster crunch at this point,” Siegel said in August. “They’re going to be looking to dump some salary between now and training camp and start of the season…We know that Derrick Jones Jr. is available in trade talks there for the Clippers.”

The Lakers could desperately use someone like Jones, who averaged 10.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists on 49.9% shooting with the Clippers last year. His athleticism, defensive upside, and experience playing with Doncic make him a strong candidate to fill the Lakers’ hole at the starting power forward position, if he does become available in a trade.

Los Angeles Could See 3-and-D Wing As ‘Dream’ Target

In response to some of the previous Jones trade rumors earlier in the summer, Maxwell Odgen subsequently named the 29-year-old a ‘dream outcome’ and ‘ultimate’ trade target for the Lakers.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” he wrote. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

Additionally, LakeShowLife.com writer Svyatoslav Rovenchuk urged the Lakers to go after Jones in a trade, as he could be the best option available to fill the power forward position and give the team some insurance on the defensive end of the floor with a player who doesn’t need the ball in his hands to impact the game.

“The Los Angeles Lakers should view this moment with the opportunistic lens it calls for,” he wrote on the team’s chances of landing Jones in a deal with the Clippers. “The Lakers may not be overflowing with picks, but even a couple of second-rounders should look good to the miserable little brother in Los Angeles.”

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“Jones is also the type of low-maintenance offensive player that prioritizes the defensive end who would complete the starting five to perfection,” Rovenchuk added. “You would have a harder time finding reasons not to pick up the phone right now, if you were the Lakers.”

Jones offers the type of skill set the Lakers failed to land this summer with some of their other top trade targets, but if he does become available from the Clippers, despite what the price may be, adding the forward could be the perfect move for the franchise to upgrade at a position that is still a major question mark heading into the 2026-27 season.