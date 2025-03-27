Lakers Waive Former Lottery Pick to Make Room for Undrafted Guard

As expected, the Los Angeles Lakers have waived former lottery pick Cam Reddish to create roster space for Jordan Goodwin.

On Thursday, March 27, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Lakers’ move that allowed them to convert Goodwin’s two-way deal to a standard NBA contract.

Goodwin, 26, has exhausted his eligibility as a two-way player for the Lakers following their 120-119 victory over the Indiana Pacers on LeBron James‘ buzzer-beater on Wednesday, March 27.

Goodwin has played well enough to warrant a playoff roster spot for the Lakers. The undrafted guard is averaging 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 20.5 minutes while shooting 41% from the 3-point line.

A former lottery pick, Reddish was on an expiring $2.4 million contract. He was part of the outgoing package headlined by rookie Dalton Knecht and the 2031 first-round pick in the rescinded Lakers trade for Charlotte center Mark Williams.

Reddish left Klutch Sports last year and joined Wasserman as his new representation.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers are still well positioned below the second apron to convert or sign another player but would need to create a roster spot.

Centers Trey Jemison III and Christian Koloko, who are also on two-way deals, are candidates given the Lakers’ lack of depth behind starter Jaxson Hayes.

Lakers Coaching Staff Fought For Jordan Goodwin

Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed he and his coaching staff fought for Goodwin’s two-way contract with the Lakers’ standard roster full.

“It would’ve happened sooner had he not hurt his hamstring,” Redick said after their loss to the Denver Nuggets on March 15.

The Lakers signed Goodwin to a two-way contract on Feb. 7 after he averaged 9.7 points on 38.5% 3-point shooting, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in three games with the South Bay Lakers in the G League this season.

Goodwin is a rugged defender but the biggest knock on his game was his lack of outside shot. He shot 30.8% from the 3-point range in 121 NBA games before he signed with the Lakers.

But Goodwin has worked on his shooting and has improved tremendously to command the Lakers’ attention.

Redick and his coaching staff liked what they saw in Goodwin during the training camp. But a hamstring injury sidelined him. But once he recovered, the Lakers slowly brought him in via their G League affiliate.

Jordan Goodwin Coming Into His Own

Goodwin was Bradley Beal’s protege and a former teammate in Washington and Phoenix. They became good friends when Goodwin played for Beal’s AAU basketball team he coached in St. Louis.

After going undrafted in 2021, the 6-foot-4 Goodwin joined the Washington Wizards Summer League team and eventually joined their G League team after getting waived. Then he went from a 10-day contract to a two-way deal until earning a multi-year deal to join Beal with the Wizards.

After his first full season with the Wizards, averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, he was included in the Beal trade to the Suns. In 40 games as a reserve for the Suns last season, Goodwin averaged 5.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 14 minutes.

Goodwin parted ways with Beal at the February trade deadline when the Suns traded him to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies for Royce O’Neale.

“I’ve known J Good since he was a teenager,” Beal told reporters when Goodwin was traded. “It is definitely surreal in some ways, but at the same time, we’ve talked about this in DC. No matter what man, if you’re here, anywhere else like somebody wants you, you go prove yourself [and] continue to be yourself. I’m excited for a new opportunity for him.

It definitely sucks. I wish he was still here, but business is business. He understands it, I understand it and he’s off to a better place and hopefully, he can land on his feet and be ready when his name is called.”

Goodwin has answered that call for the Lakers.