Lakers 4-for-2 Trade Pitch Lands Versatile Forward and Shot-Blocking Center

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III

“It would not be a stretch to say the Lakers will have a harder time okaying this deal. Jettisoning their only two movable first-round picks without grabbing a patented star may come across as a bummer.

Still, a healthy RW3 provides a major boost to the big-man rotation and defense, both with and without Anthony Davis. And Jerami Grant can wear all sorts of hats on both ends, often to the point he looks like a fringe star,” Favale wrote.

Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka openly said they are willing to trade their two first-round picks (2029 and 2031) if it leads to “sustainable Lakers excellence.”

Since this trade idea doesn’t yield the Lakers a clear-cut star, Favale put top-5 protections in each pick.

“Los Angeles can haggle over the picks and push for swaps instead of an outright obligation in 2031. Portland is giving up enough to draw the line. If the Lakers are at all serious about capitalizing on what’s left of the joint AD-LeBron James window, they should give this at least some consideration,” Favale wrote.

Portland’s High Asking Price

In the offseason, the Lakers showed interest in Grant.

According to Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report, the Blazers’ asking price for Grant is the Lakers’ 2029 and 2031 first-round draft picks. But the Lakers have been unwilling to meet that price, per LA Daily’s Anthony Irwin.

Perhaps the Lakers will give up more if they can also get Williams.

Williams looked spectacular in two of the three games he played so far in the season upon his return from a hamstring strain. Against Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 12, Williams III helped the Trail Blazers get a repeat win with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, nine rebounds three assists, three blocks and three steals.

Williams also fits the “bruising” big man Lakers rookie coach JJ Redick has been craving since the offseason to play next to Davis.

Jerami Grant, Robert Williams III Could Give Lakers Size

If the Lakers can pull off this trade, Redick can deploy a massive starting lineup that has the size, versatility, playmaking and shooting to contend.

Slotting Williams at center would slide Davis to his preferred spot as a power forward. Grant can defend the opposing team’s best player and can be interchangeable with James at the wings with Austin Reaves as the point guard.

Rui Hachimura would likely move to the bench in this scenario, which can solve the Lakers’ bench-scoring woes. Add Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish and Max Christie to Hachimura and the Lakers have the size, athleticism and shooting on their bench.