New Los Angeles Lakers Guard Collin Sexton Sends Out Bold Post

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Collin Sexton.

The former Alabama star is coming off a year where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

He had averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.

ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote (on July 1): “Free agent Collin Sexton has agreed to a two-year, $19 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources tell ESPN.”

Collin Sexton Sends Out Bold Post

On Thursday night, Sexton made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Everything I thought was holding me back was actually pushing me forward.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@mr.81mr.81: “Great to have you on the Lakers”

@aj.ra7: “He gonna shock everyone WATCH”

@jacobyjohnson10: “Hornets fans miss u😢”

@offseasonhomes: “LA already rubbing off on you 👊🏾”

@s2karnage: “Let’s get it 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 welcome to la”

@imjaysteez: “Ready for the BIG STAGE 💜💛”

@demetrius._x: “Mans been in LA for 10 mins already on the ICE CUBE Wave 😂🏁🏆 Welcome To The Westside Brothe 💪🏿”

@cameragrammar: “Yep, the Jazz totally pushed you forward 🎷”

@kjcrowded: “18/3/5 type season”

Looking At Sexton