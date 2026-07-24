CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 22: Collin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts in the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Spectrum Center on October 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
GettyCollin Sexton #2 of the Chicago Bulls shoots over Day’Ron Sharpe #20 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Barclays Center on February 09, 2026 in New York City.
@offseasonhomes: “LA already rubbing off on you 👊🏾”
@s2karnage: “Let’s get it 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿 welcome to la”
@imjaysteez: “Ready for the BIG STAGE 💜💛”
GettyCollin Sexton #8 of the Charlotte Hornets walks off the court after defeating the San Antonio Spurs during their game at Spectrum Center on January 31, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
@demetrius._x: “Mans been in LA for 10 mins already on the ICE CUBE Wave 😂🏁🏆 Welcome To The Westside Brothe 💪🏿”
@cameragrammar: “Yep, the Jazz totally pushed you forward 🎷”
@kjcrowded: “18/3/5 type season”
Looking At Sexton
GettyCollin Sexton poses with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being drafted eighth overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Lakers signed Collin Sexton.The former Alabama star is coming off a year where he spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.He had averages of 15.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.5% from the field and 40.1% from three-point range in 68 games.ESPN’s […]
New Los Angeles Lakers Guard Collin Sexton Sends Out Bold Post