Lakers Get Big Push on Timeline for Rui Hachimura Return

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to get a frontline boost after their current four-game trip that winds up in Milwaukee on Thursday, March 13, and in Denver on Friday, March 14, in a grueling back-to-back schedule against the East’s No. 4 Bucks and West’s No. 3 Nuggets.

According to Dan Woike of Los Angeles Times, Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) could be back as early as next week during their five-game homestand beginning on Sunday, March 16 against the Phoenix Suns.

The Japanese forward will miss his seventh game on Thursday against the Bucks but Woike reported the encouraging news that “Hachimura is back on the court doing work, a really positive sign” after he suffered a knee injury on their Feb. 27 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“He’s out Thursday and Friday, but it seems likely he’ll be back during the homestand next week — a welcome sign after JJ Redick called Hachimura “the glue” to what the Lakers are trying to do on both sides of the court,” Woike wrote in his LA Times’ Lakers newsletter on Thursday.

Woike added Hachimura’s knee pain was a lingering issue since their win in Denver five days before he could no longer hold it against the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-8 Hachimura is averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 50.6% overall and 41% from the 3-point line.

Lakers coach JJ Redick has used Hachimura as the primary defender against the likes of Nikola Jokic in small-ball lineups after they traded Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.

Without Hachimura, LeBron James (left groin strain) and Jaxson Hayes (right knee contusion), the Lakers will be at a huge disadvantage in size against the Bucks’ starting frontline of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and former Laker Kyle Kuzma.

LeBron ‘Progressing Well’

James has returned to Los Angeles, per medical recommendation, ESPN reported on Wednesday, March 12, “as he continues to progress well.”

The 40-year-old forward sustained a left groin strain in the Lakers’ 111-101 loss to their arch-rivals Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 8.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday, March 9, that James is expected to miss at least one to two weeks with the injury.

James suffered the injury in the final 6:44 of their game in Boston. It was a crushing blow for the Lakers, who were the best defensive team since Jan. 15 with James engaged defensively.

James previously had the same injury which led to a 17-game absence during the 2018-19 season, his first year with the Lakers. The Lakers were fourth in the Western Conference at the time of James’ first groin injury. Without him, a young Lakers team back then went 5-12 and ultimately fell out of contention for the playoffs.

But he is confident this time, it’s not as serious as that one.

“It’s not as bad,” James told reporters after their loss in Boston.

Injury Expert Weighs in on Lakers Update on Jaxson Hayes

Dr. Evan Jeffries, an NBA and NFL injury expert and owner of the San Diego-based Evolving Motion Physical Therapy, expressed his concern on Hayes’ injury.

“Starting to gain some concern with Jaxson Hayes being OUT a third consecutive game with a knee contusion. He continues to have knee swelling. Concern would mount if he misses further games and needs imaging,” Dr. Jeffries wrote on X.

The Lakers starting center sustained the injury before fouling out in overtime of their 113-109 win over the New York Knicks at home on March 6.

In 19 starts this season, Hayes averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 blocks in 24.2 minutes.