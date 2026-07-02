3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Bids Farewell After Leaving In Free Agency

Jaxson Hayes is coming off his third season playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Texas star had averages of 7.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 75.6% from the field in 66 games.

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported the news that Hayes is signing with the Utah Jazz.

MacMahon wrote: “Source: The Jazz are signing former Lakers center Jaxson Hayes to a two-year, $12 million deal. The second season is a team option.”

3-Year Los Angeles Lakers Player Bids Farewell

Following the news, Hayes made a post to his Instagram story (h/t LakersMuse).

He wrote: “Thank you to the Lakers and Lakers fans for the past 3 years always love 💜💛💜💛”

Hayes was the eighth pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Before the Lakers, he spent four years with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The 26-year-old has career averages of 6.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 66.5% from the field in 433 games.

He has also appeared in 24 NBA playoff games (ten starts).

Social Media Reacts To Hayes Signing

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

@JazzBlueprint: “Moves like signing Jaxson Hayes make me wonder if the Jazz are truly serious about making the playoffs next season.”

@betgladiator6: “Danny Ainge basically just swapped Walker Kessler for Jaxson Hayes. Utah ships out a premier young rim protector to LA, only to turn around and give a multi-year deal to the guy the Lakers didn’t want. Hayes has crazy bounce, but this is a massive step backward for the Jazz defense.”

@KatoParinaSLC: “Jaxson Hayes won’t be a Walker Kessler replacement, but he will be the height and versatility that the Jazz are missing. Will get plenty of PNR oppurtunities next to Keyonte and Collier.”

@Utah_Jazz_Bball: “Just watched 5 minutes of Jaxson Hayes highlights. Athletic, great on the lob, but very few highlights of him defensively. I think he’ll fit in the Jazz but I still don’t think we filled our need for a rim protector”

Trevor Lane: “Great pickup for the Jazz especially with the Team Option on the second year. See you in Slovenia, Jaxson”