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Magic Johnson’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Lakers Legend

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Former Lakers star Magic Jonhson attends Game 3 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, California, June 10, 2008. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Magic Johnson is one of the best players in NBA (and Los Angeles Lakers) history.

The legendary point guard spent his entire 13-year career in Los Angeles.

Despite retiring in 1996, Johnson still remains very active in the sports world.

Magic Johnson’s Wife Makes Heartfelt IG Post

GettyMagic Johnson #32 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a free throw during an NBA Finals game against the Boston Celtics at the Great Western Forum in Los Angeles, California in 1987.

On Sunday, Johnson’s wife (Cookie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for her husband.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, my love! You are a dad that’s always there when our kids need you and the best provider for our family! We love you and wish you a day full of joy!!! ❤️❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@motown_da7: “Happy Father’s Day Magic and your soulmate and wonderful wife Cookie !!Magic your legendary spirit of winning and generosity continues to motivate and inspire generations from all walks of life.”

@debratheconnectorlangford: “Fabulous!
Happy Father’s Day to Earvin!”

@kincaid9133: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. 🍿 SHOWTIME🍿👑🫡”

GettyEarvin “Magic” Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers’ season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California.

@sparklingd54: “Beautiful couple🔥🔥🔥”

@emilygrant3855: “Wonderful family thank you for being a great , father and business man!!for our children to look up to!”

@darlenejasper9: “Happy Father’s Day”

Looking At Magic

GettyMagic Johnson smiles after throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game five of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

During his time with the Lakers, he won five NBA Championships (and made 12 All-Star Games).

The 66-year-old had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 906 games.

Lakers Right Now

GettyLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. 

As for the current Lakers, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2020 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Magic Johnson’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Lakers Legend

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