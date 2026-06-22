Magic Johnson’s Wife Makes Heartfelt Post For The Los Angeles Lakers Legend

Magic Johnson is one of the best players in NBA (and Los Angeles Lakers) history.

The legendary point guard spent his entire 13-year career in Los Angeles.

Despite retiring in 1996, Johnson still remains very active in the sports world.

Magic Johnson’s Wife Makes Heartfelt IG Post

On Sunday, Johnson’s wife (Cookie) made a heartfelt post to Instagram for her husband.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, my love! You are a dad that’s always there when our kids need you and the best provider for our family! We love you and wish you a day full of joy!!! ❤️❤️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@motown_da7: “Happy Father’s Day Magic and your soulmate and wonderful wife Cookie !!Magic your legendary spirit of winning and generosity continues to motivate and inspire generations from all walks of life.”

@debratheconnectorlangford: “Fabulous!

Happy Father’s Day to Earvin!”

@kincaid9133: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. 🍿 SHOWTIME🍿👑🫡”

@sparklingd54: “Beautiful couple🔥🔥🔥”

@emilygrant3855: “Wonderful family thank you for being a great , father and business man!!for our children to look up to!”

@darlenejasper9: “Happy Father’s Day”

Looking At Magic

Johnson was the first pick in the 1979 NBA Draft out of Michigan State.

During his time with the Lakers, he won five NBA Championships (and made 12 All-Star Games).

The 66-year-old had career averages of 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range in 906 games.

Lakers Right Now

As for the current Lakers, they are coming off a season where they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs.

They last won an NBA Championship during the 2020 season.