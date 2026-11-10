Lakers Highlight Luka Doncic Defense After Win Over Hawks

After a one-game absence due to a back injury, Luka Doncic returned to action on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Doncic had another big game for the Los Angeles Lakers, finishing with 32 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists. He also had five steals and two blocks, showcasing his improved defense this season.

The Lakers won 124-114. They extended their winning streak to six games and improved to 10-2 to remain at the top of the Western Conference standings.

Lakers Highlight Luka Doncic Defense

In a post on their official Instagram account, the Los Angeles Lakers shared a post highlighting Luka Doncic’s night against the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers posted a graphic featuring Doncic’s near triple-double performance.

In the caption, the Lakers emphasized Doncic’s performance on defense with his five steals.

“And FIVE steals — Luka got it done on both ends,” the Lakers wrote.

Doncic is putting up MVP numbers this season. It was his eighth consecutive game with at least 30 points. He’s leading the league in scoring at 39.3 points per game.

However, his improved defense is probably the key for him to win the MVP for the first time in his career. With five steals and two blocks on Monday, Doncic continued to strengthen his campaign early in the season.

The Lakers entered the game 21st in defensive efficiency.

Doncic told reporters after the game that they could do better on that end of the ball as a unit.

“I think we can be way better than 21st,” Doncic said via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “I think we have the potential for that.”

Luka Doncic’s Defense This Season

One of the biggest criticisms of Luka Doncic’s game has been his defense. He entered the campaign looking to prove his doubters wrong.

Monday’s game was the second time this season he had at least five steals. He recorded five steals on November 1 against the Toronto Raptors. He also drew three charges during that game.

According to ESPN Research, Doncic became the first player to have at least five steals and three charges drawn in the same game since the latter stat was tracked at the start of the 2013-14 NBA season.

In his post-game interview after that win against the Raptors, Doncic acknowledged that he has made strides on defense.

“Obviously, I’m not the best defender in the NBA, but I think this year, I really took a step forward,” Doncic said via ESPN. “Obviously, people are going to talk what they want to talk (about) me. … But I know, and my team knows, that I’m better this year.”

If Doncic can keep up his defensive stats, there’s a good chance he’ll win the MVP over Victor Wembanyama this season.